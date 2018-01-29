The 10 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Spring

You need this style in your closet before the weather warms up.

Seriously, what's not to love about slip-on sneakers? They're on-trend, ridiculously comfortable, and look great with everything from jeans to dresses to shorts. Plus, no laces to tie means you can take them on and off easily, a bonus on busy mornings.

We know "spring cleaning" calls for emptying closets out, but we're hoping to add a few cute new pairs of these kicks instead. Check out our top picks for comfortable and stylish slip-on sneakers to rock from spring straight into summer.