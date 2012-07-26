Skinny Jeans Too Tight? Here's How to Tell

Getty Images
Are your jeans hurting your health? Here's how to tell.
The Symptoms: Tingling, burning, or numbness in the outer thighs
The Surprising Cause: Your skinny jeans (or another very tight garment)
The Diagnosis: Meralgia paresthetica, caused by nerve compression: Stiff denim can squeeze a sensory nerve that runs across the front of the pelvis.
The Cure: If your pants are indeed at fault, "switching to looser ones should clear up the problem," says Christopher Luzzio, MD, a neurologist at the University of Wisconsin. If that doesn't help, you may need physical therapy, an injection, or even, in very rare cases, surgery.