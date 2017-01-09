Serena Williams Proves You Can Rock Sneakers With a Skirt

In a recent engagement photo, Williams showed off her athletic-meets-feminine style and inspired us to wear our sneakers out of the gym.
Serena Williams is on top of her stylish athletic wear game. The tennis star not only reps sports bra brand Berlei, but also reminds us time and time again that she’s fashionable both on and off the court.
In fact, Williams recently shared a photo of her rocking a flouncy tulle skirt and Nike sneaks while posing with her new fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “Can’t resist a strong shoe game,” she wrote about the ensemble on Instagram. She hid the most buzzed about part of the photo, her engagement ring, with a taco emoji, so her black and white kicks were the center of attention.
This sporty yet dressy look caters towards those who just can’t fathom wearing heels every day (especially if you suffer from bunions, flat feet, or other foot-related woes) but still want to look put-together.
In honor of Williams’ outfit, we’ve rounded up our favorite sneaks so you too can emulate the athlete’s style—all you need now is a flouncy skirt fit for a princess and Williams-level confidence.
1
New Balance 1550 Molten Metals
Combine your trendy and sporty sides and you’re left with this supportive yet feminine pair of New Balance sneakers. The rose gold touches and lace-look fabric will score you tons of compliments and your feet will thank you for not attempting to squeeze into the heels you usually wear with your LBD.
2
Steve Madden Bertie-V Platform Sneaker
If you aren’t interested in wearing your gym shoes to the office or on date night, try a pair of fashion sneakers instead. This Steve Madden pair offer a platform heel, so you get the height of stilettos minus the instability and painful pinching. And the ribbon laces? Such a cute touch.
3
adidas Originals Superstar 2
This adidas style has been on the rise over the past couple of years and it’s no surprise: the minimalistic design looks great with so many different outfits and styles.
4
Brooks Vangaurd Heritage
You can always count on Brooks to offer quality running shoes. Luckily, their everyday shoes are just as comfy and add an extra touch of style. This pair features a metallic accents, luxe quilted material, and slip-minimizing soles.
5
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Canvas Ox
Attention rose gold lovers: these shoes were made for you. Slip into the classic Converse style to spruce up plain outfit, thanks to the fun metallic hue.
6
Nike Air Max Thea Fly Knit
These shoes do double duty since you can wear them both in and out of the gym. Whether you opt for the black and white pair like Serena did or choose a bolder color like red, these kicks will add a sporty edge to your outfit of choice.
7
Vans Sk8-Hi Slim
Want to toughen up your outfit? Try these simple high top sneaks from Vans—they’ll give an instant skater girl vibe to even the most feminine skirts and dresses in your wardrobe.
8
PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker
Add a touch of graphic art to your look with these simple (and slightly silly) high tops. The neutral off-white shade means you can wear them with practically you’re entire wardrobe.