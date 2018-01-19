You’re Going to Be Obsessed With Puma’s New Sneaker Collection Featuring Selena Gomez

Julia Naftulin
January 19, 2018

As if you needed another reason to love Selena Gomez and her killer style, she's now the face of a new PUMA campaign inspired by the New York Ciy Ballet. The collection, called En Pointe, features three sneaker styles with pretty satin detailing.

"PUMA built this collection for confident women," the brand said in a press release. "En Pointe compliments all aspects of the hustler life style; and because looking good feels good, the collection’s ever-coveted millennial pink, plus an array of soft pastels, offers a variety of stylish pieces to play with."

Two of the shoe options features a high-top style for extra ankle support and a touch of edgy street style. The Phenom Satin ($100; puma.com) also features breathable mesh inserts and a horizontal strap for added support. Similarly, the Fierce Satin ($115; puma.com) has a high top, but with ankle cutouts, satin ballerina-inspired ribbon ties, and cushy foam midsoles for more high-impact activities.

The third shoe option, the Phenom Low Satin ($90; puma.com), sports a trendy sock-style fit and comes in the ever-popular millennial pink hue. For the color averse, you can also pick up the Phenom Low Satin in a shiny black color. 

These dainty-yet-substantial sneaks look perfect for barre class, brunch, or the gym. And hey, if they bring us one step closer to Selena Gomez-level style, we're all here for them.

