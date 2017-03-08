12 Sandals With Arch Support for Walking Around All Day

Every year, it feels so good to put away winter boots and slip into a fresh pair of stylish sandals—that is, until you spend your first full day walking around in them. Unsupportive footwear can leave you with tender, achy arches, and many sandals leave you more prone to blisters, rolled ankles, and tripping. So this year, don't waste your time on sandals that lack the arch support you need—you only get to wear them a few months of the year, after all. With the help of podiatrists, we've picked out 12 comfortable sandals with arch support that give you the look you want, minus the pain, even if you have collapsed arches or plantar fasciitis. All of them feature durable cushioned and contoured footbeds with ample arch support, plus shock-absorbing soles with plenty of traction, slippage-preventing straps, and soft uppers that will never blister your feet. Wear them to the beach, the bar, the office, and beyond, all in perfect comfort. Happy walking!