3 Workout Outfits Designed Specifically for Plus-Size Women

No womanÂ wants to spendÂ anÂ entire sweat sessionÂ adjusting herÂ bra straps, hiking up herÂ leggings, and smoothing out herÂ shirt. ButÂ for women who wear plus-size clothes, finding high-quality gear that wicks sweat, looks cute, and stays put can be a challenge. We hunted downÂ performance pieces that will keep you comfortable, dry, and moving throughout allÂ of your workoutsâno matter your size.

Intense gym session

Even though it's cold outside, you're definitely working up a sweat in the gym, and you need all the high-performance gear you can get. This short-sleeve top is antimicrobial, so it fights odor-causing bacteria. Plus, it's lightweight and breathable, allowing you to have a smoothÂ workout. The leggings featureÂ no-chafe seams as well asÂ a flattering compressive fit so you can feel comfortable and hugged-in throughout.

Top: LIVI Active Antimicrobial Wicking Tee ($40; lanebryant.com)

Pants: Xersion Print Capris ($48; jcpenney.com)

Shoes: New Balance 711 Mesh ($75; newbalance.com)

Bottle:Â bobble Infuse ($15; bestbuy.com)

Post-workout errands

Photo: Brian Henn

During the wintertime, you might get uncomfortable when you leave the gym in your sweaty clothesâonce that moisture comes into contact with the cold air, you get cold and shivery.Â Instead of packing an entire second outfit, you can slip on breathable, moisture-wicking gear that will perform throughout your sweat session and keep you dry afterward. With sweat-wicking leggings and a tunic, all you need to do after you workout is throw on anÂ extra-warm down vest and tech-enabled glovesÂ so you can stay warm and toasty.

Top:Â Ava & Viv Leisure Tunic ($30; target.com)

Vest:Â Down Vest ($59; landsend.com)

Pants: High-Rise Compression Leggings ($35; oldnavy.com)

Shoes: Crosscross Training Tennis Shoes ($30; gojane.com)

Gloves: TravelSmith Touch Sensore Fleece Gloves ($24; amazon.com)

Outdoor walking workout

Photo: Brian Henn

Whether you're walking your dog or getting in a sweat session during your lunch hour, we know that you need high-performance gear. The 3/4 zip jacket provides some ventilation for when you start to warm up, so you can blow off just enough steam without compromising your warmth. You will also get double-duty out of the ear muffs, which are headphones in disguise!

Top: Tasc Achieve 3/4 Sleeve ($54; tascperformance.com)

Jacket: Tek Gear Mockneck Jacket ($48; kohls.com)

Pants: Hanes French Terry Pant ($14; hanes.com)

Shoes:Â RYKA Sky Walking Shoe ($41-$71; amazon.com)

Headphones: UR Powered Faux-Fur Earmuff ($36; lordandtaylor.com)