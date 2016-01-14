3 Workout Outfits Designed Specifically for Plus-Size Women

Best part: They're not crazy-expensive.
No womanÂ wants to spendÂ anÂ entire sweat sessionÂ adjusting herÂ bra straps, hiking up herÂ leggings, and smoothing out herÂ shirt. ButÂ for women who wear plus-size clothes, finding high-quality gear that wicks sweat, looks cute, and stays put can be a challenge. We hunted downÂ performance pieces that will keep you comfortable, dry, and moving throughout allÂ of your workoutsâno matter your size.
RELATED:Â How to Stay Warm (But Not Too Warm) On Your Winter Runs
Intense gym session
Even though it's cold outside, you're definitely working up a sweat in the gym, and you need all the high-performance gear you can get. This short-sleeve top is antimicrobial, so it fights odor-causing bacteria. Plus, it's lightweight and breathable, allowing you to have a smoothÂ workout. The leggings featureÂ no-chafe seams as well asÂ a flattering compressive fit so you can feel comfortable and hugged-in throughout.
Top: LIVI Active Antimicrobial Wicking Tee ($40; lanebryant.com)
Pants: Xersion Print Capris ($48; jcpenney.com)
Shoes: New Balance 711 Mesh ($75; newbalance.com)
Bottle:Â bobble Infuse ($15; bestbuy.com)
RELATED:Â 6 Running Tips to Keep You Safe This Winter
Post-workout errands
Photo: Brian Henn
During the wintertime, you might get uncomfortable when you leave the gym in your sweaty clothesâonce that moisture comes into contact with the cold air, you get cold and shivery.Â Instead of packing an entire second outfit, you can slip on breathable, moisture-wicking gear that will perform throughout your sweat session and keep you dry afterward. With sweat-wicking leggings and a tunic, all you need to do after you workout is throw on anÂ extra-warm down vest and tech-enabled glovesÂ so you can stay warm and toasty.
Top:Â Ava & Viv Leisure Tunic ($30; target.com)
Vest:Â Down Vest ($59; landsend.com)
Pants: High-Rise Compression Leggings ($35; oldnavy.com)
Shoes: Crosscross Training Tennis Shoes ($30; gojane.com)
Gloves: TravelSmith Touch Sensore Fleece Gloves ($24; amazon.com)
RELATED: The Secrets to a Super-Happy Winter
Outdoor walking workout
Photo: Brian Henn
Whether you're walking your dog or getting in a sweat session during your lunch hour, we know that you need high-performance gear. The 3/4 zip jacket provides some ventilation for when you start to warm up, so you can blow off just enough steam without compromising your warmth. You will also get double-duty out of the ear muffs, which are headphones in disguise!
RELATED: 3 Sports Bras for Big Boobs That Actually Work
Top: Tasc Achieve 3/4 Sleeve ($54; tascperformance.com)
Jacket: Tek Gear Mockneck Jacket ($48; kohls.com)
Pants: Hanes French Terry Pant ($14; hanes.com)
Shoes:Â RYKA Sky Walking Shoe ($41-$71; amazon.com)
Headphones: UR Powered Faux-Fur Earmuff ($36; lordandtaylor.com)