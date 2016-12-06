13 Places To Buy Great Plus-Size Workout Clothes

The best places to buy plus-size workout clothes featuring high-tech fabrics and super-fashionable styling.
There’s no doubt working out is good for you, but when you don’t fit into the narrow size range of small through large, finding the right gear to sweat in can be a disheartening experience. Luckily, a growing number of fitness apparel companies are offering larger sizes so slim and curvy girls alike can get their sweat on in style. Here, we share 13 brands that offer a wide size range of fashion-forward apparel.
1
Old Navy
Not only does Old Navy offer some of the most affordable fitness gear on the market, but the brand also offers up to a size 4X in their athletic leggings, tops, sports bras, and outerwear. The best part? You don’t have to settle for boring black and grey—Old Navy’s plus size offerings come in neon colors and fun prints, too, like the Go-Dry Fitted Plus-Size Compression Leggings.
2
Nola Activewear by Addition Elle
The Canadian plus-size fashion brand doesn’t disappoint with its athletic line, Nola. Besides offering the usual leggings and sweat-wicking tops (like the Nola Mesh High Low T-shirt), the brand goes above and beyond to include snow pants, golf polos, and swimsuits. With curvy model icons like Ashley Graham and Jordan Dunn representing the brand, it’s hard to resist purchasing some of Addition Elle’s gear.
3
Fabletics
At first glance, Kate Hudson’s athletic brand seems exclusively for straight-size women. But think again—the site’s gear goes up to size XXL. The stylish silhouettes offered make going from spin class to brunch easy, and the site even offers dressier athleisure options for a fun rest-day look (hello, mesh skirts and sweatshirt dresses). We love the relaxed, semi-cropped Anya pullover to wear to and from our workouts.
4
Livi Active by Lane Bryant
It’s no surprise this classic plus-size brand has a great selection of fitness-forward items. From leggings to tees, jackets, and sports bras, the Livi Active line by Lane Bryant is sure to have something for every workout fanatic. The Foiled Strappy-Back Active Tank has a metallic finish and open back for a sporty yet on-trend look.
5
Fractal 9
Turn heads at the gym or during yoga class in the Plus Shorts in Paint Splatter, which feature bright colors and side ties. Fractal 9 offers up to a size 5XL in so many fun prints, you many have to order more than one pair.
6
C9 Champion at Target
You can count on Target to have anything you could possibly need, including fun plus-size workout gear by C9 Champion. Items range from 1X to 3X and include everything from basic tee and tanks in solid hues to more edgy options, like the Embrace Mesh Leggings.
7
Xersion at JC Penney
In recent years, JC Penney has upped its fashion-forward options, including its fitness apparel. Shop the Xersion line at this department store to find ample amounts of outerwear, basics, inspiring graphic prints, and more. These Jersey Workout Capris are anything but boring with their mesh cutouts and colorblocking. In sizes 0X to 3X, there’s a style and size for every curvy fitness freak.
8
Athleta
This Gap-owned brand makes gear for every kind of workout, from yoga to running to skiing. They’re constantly updating their items to match current trends, so you’ll always look stylish whether you’re wearing their criss-cross back yoga tops or high waisted leggings. The Cord High Waisted Metro Leggings, which feature back pockets and a pretty sheen, can be dressed up or down and look great in pilates class, during date night, or at Sunday brunch. And did we mention they’re offered in up to a size 2X?
9
Columbia
Love the great outdoors? Columbia is the place to look for apparel that’ll protect you from the elements while also fitting just right. You’ll want to grab yourself the Whirlibird Interchange Jacket, offered in up to a size 3X, before hitting the slopes: it’s water-repellent, has a zip-in liner for extra warmth, and has angled seams for a flattering fit. Check out this brand for layering pieces, snow pants, and knee-length down jackets, too.
10
Marika
Marika is home to tons of affordable workout apparel, from their printed and colorful tanks and tops to simple, comfy sweats and basics. If you’re having trouble finding the right bra for your fuller bust, try the Adriana Sports Bra. Its zip-front closure makes it easier to slip into, while the higher neck and wide band keep everything in place throughout all of your medium-impact workouts.
11
Torrid
This brand offers clothing exclusively for women who are sizes 10 through 30 and their workout gear is no exception. The Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie will take you to and from the gym in style, thanks to its slight off-center zipper. Pair it with any of Torrid’s patterned gear (have you seen their cool galaxy-inspired designs?) for a totally badass workout ensemble.
12
Zella at Nordstrom
Zella activewear puts a stylish twist on basic apparel, from ruched workout tops to mesh-inset leggings. These Live In Capris have out-of-the-ordinary stitching and a bold print because being curvy doesn’t mean your gym clothes have to be boring. Zella offers apparel in up to a size 3X.
13
JunoActive
If you’re building your workout clothing collection from the ground up, JunoActive is a great place to start. They offer a wide variety of basics, so you can stock up on tanks, tees, leggings, shorts, and even swimsuits to get you through every type of workout imaginable. Try the versatile QuikWik Bike Short for your next bike ride, yoga session, or to layer under light shorts while on a run.