5 Plus-Size Sports Bras for $50 or Less

Sports bras for big busts that won't break the bank.
When you're on the bustier side, finding the elusive sports bra that limits bounce, prevents pain, and doesn't cost a fortune is enough to discourage some women from working out at all. But it doesn't have to be that way. Many budget-minded brands now offer high-quality plus-size sports bras for less than $50. The following sports bras feature minimal stretch, band-and-cup sizing, and a higher neckline, which work together to provide stellar support.
1
Old Navy Extreme Maximum Support Sports Bra
Our love for Old Navy workout clothes is well documented, and the brand's sports bras are no exception. This high-impact bra boasts many features of higher-priced products: adjustable, padded shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure, wicking fabric, anti-chafe flatlock seams, and more. Size range: 40D-44DDD
2
C9 Champion Power Shape MAX High Support Convertible Sports Bra
Adjustable straps, molded cups, and premium compression fabric control bounce at a surprisingly low price. The convertible straps allow for a fully customizable fit—choose between straight up and down, or criss-crossing. Size range: 32B-42DDD
3
New Balance The Shockingly Unshocking
This bra provides the support you need to push through your highest-intensity workouts. You'll appreciate the Lightning Dry fabric and mesh panels during ultra-sweaty summer runs and hot yoga classes. Size range: 32C-44DD
4
Moving Comfort Fiona Bra
Moving Comfort bras are a favorite among runners because they provide superior support in a large range of sizes. The Fiona bra features sweat-wicking fabric that evaporates quickly, supportive and easy-to-adjust shoulder straps, and molded cups that both compress and encapsulate your girls. Size range: 32B-44DD
5
Lane Bryant Unlined Convertible No Wire Sport Bra
For days you'll be doing yoga, Pilates, or another low-impact workout, Lane Bryant has you covered. Straps are adjustable and can be worn cross-back or traditionally for a made-for-you fit. Size range: 38DD-46DDD