5 Plus-Size Sports Bras for $50 or Less

Sports bras for big busts that won't break the bank. 

November 14, 2016

When you're on the bustier side, finding the elusive sports bra that limits bounce, prevents pain, and doesn't cost a fortune is enough to discourage some women from working out at all. But it doesn't have to be that way. Many budget-minded brands now offer high-quality plus-size sports bras for less than $50. The following sports bras feature minimal stretch, band-and-cup sizing, and a higher neckline, which work together to provide stellar support.

1
Old Navy Extreme Maximum Support Sports Bra

oldnavy.com

Our love for Old Navy workout clothes is well documented, and the brand's sports bras are no exception. This high-impact bra boasts many features of higher-priced products: adjustable, padded shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure, wicking fabric, anti-chafe flatlock seams, and more. Size range: 40D-44DDD

2
C9 Champion Power Shape MAX High Support Convertible Sports Bra

target.com

Adjustable straps, molded cups, and premium compression fabric control bounce at a surprisingly low price. The convertible straps allow for a fully customizable fit—choose between straight up and down, or criss-crossing. Size range: 32B-42DDD 

3
New Balance The Shockingly Unshocking

zappos.com

This bra provides the support you need to push through your highest-intensity workouts. You'll appreciate the Lightning Dry fabric and mesh panels during ultra-sweaty summer runs and hot yoga classes. Size range: 32C-44DD 

4
Moving Comfort Fiona Bra

zappos.com

Moving Comfort bras are a favorite among runners because they provide superior support in a large range of sizes. The Fiona bra features sweat-wicking fabric that evaporates quickly, supportive and easy-to-adjust shoulder straps, and molded cups that both compress and encapsulate your girls. Size range: 32B-44DD 

5
Lane Bryant Unlined Convertible No Wire Sport Bra

lanebryant.com

For days you'll be doing yoga, Pilates, or another low-impact workout, Lane Bryant has you covered. Straps are adjustable and can be worn cross-back or traditionally for a made-for-you fit. Size range: 38DD-46DDD

