Even the Biggest Pattern Skeptic Will Love These Printed Workout Clothes

The key to nailing your spring athleisure look? Incorporating fun prints and textures.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 06, 2018

Neon colors aren't the only way to elevate a basic workout outfit. Take this season's latest athleisure trend: mixing and matching bold prints and detailed textures to create a unique and functional statement. Whether it's a sports bra with mesh cutouts, a neoprene gym bag, or leggings with suede detailing and an out-there print, brands are emphasizing bold looks. Check out our favorite finds below to add eye-turning elements to your very own gym wardrobe.

Sarah Kehoe

1. A quick-drying topper like the Lorna Jane Leo zip through jacket ($150; lornajane.com) is the perfect post-workout layering piece.

2. A longer length balances cutouts along the bust of the Ivy Park circular knit rib bra ($42; topshop.com). The result: subtle sexiness.

3. The chevron-print MPG Sport Dare capris ($42; mpgsport.com) elevate any look, whether you’re running to spin class or bopping around town.

4. Super roomy with a bottom-zippered pouch for sweaty gear, the Adidas by Stella McCartney knit backpack ($150; adidas.com) is a must-have.

5. One thing we know: The Reebok Freestyle Hi UltraKnit ($180; walmart.com) ’80s-inspired kicks will definitely turn heads.

6. Bury that black bomber in the closet and break out this Tory Sport Soho floral mesh one ($498; shopbop.com) for a more fun vibe.

Sarah Kehoe

7.  What we love most about the JoyLab High Shine sports bra ($20; target.com): It stands up in the gym but can also be dressed up for a night out.

8. Wide legs and a front zip make the retro-looking Sweaty Betty Shirley pants ($165; sweatybetty.com) easy to get on and off. And that white side stripe adds some serious sporty oomph.

9. Your sips just got a whole lot sassier thanks to the Bkr Spiked Fifth Ave. bottle ($40; sephora.com).

