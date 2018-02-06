Even the Biggest Pattern Skeptic Will Love These Printed Workout Clothes

Neon colors aren't the only way to elevate a basic workout outfit. Take this season's latest athleisure trend: mixing and matching bold prints and detailed textures to create a unique and functional statement. Whether it's a sports bra with mesh cutouts, a neoprene gym bag, or leggings with suede detailing and an out-there print, brands are emphasizing bold looks. Check out our favorite finds below to add eye-turning elements to your very own gym wardrobe.

Sarah Kehoe

1. A quick-drying topper like the Lorna Jane Leo zip through jacket ($150; lornajane.com) is the perfect post-workout layering piece.

2. A longer length balances cutouts along the bust of the Ivy Park circular knit rib bra ($42; topshop.com). The result: subtle sexiness.

3. The chevron-print MPG Sport Dare capris ($42; mpgsport.com) elevate any look, whether you’re running to spin class or bopping around town.

4. Super roomy with a bottom-zippered pouch for sweaty gear, the Adidas by Stella McCartney knit backpack ($150; adidas.com) is a must-have.

5. One thing we know: The Reebok Freestyle Hi UltraKnit ($180; walmart.com) ’80s-inspired kicks will definitely turn heads.

6. Bury that black bomber in the closet and break out this Tory Sport Soho floral mesh one ($498; shopbop.com) for a more fun vibe.

7. What we love most about the JoyLab High Shine sports bra ($20; target.com): It stands up in the gym but can also be dressed up for a night out.

8. Wide legs and a front zip make the retro-looking Sweaty Betty Shirley pants ($165; sweatybetty.com) easy to get on and off. And that white side stripe adds some serious sporty oomph.

9. Your sips just got a whole lot sassier thanks to the Bkr Spiked Fifth Ave. bottle ($40; sephora.com).