Show Your Team USA Pride With This Patriotic Workout Gear

You don’t have to be an elite athlete to dress like an Olympian. Whether you want to show your support for Team USA or simply harness the energy coming out of Rio, we've rounded up the hottest red, white, and blue workout gear to wear through the Games, and beyond. 

Nike Team USA Logo Tank

Wear this logo tank with leggings for a workout, or pair it with jean shorts for when you're catching your favorite Olympic events on TV. Either way, this top will quickly become one of your go-tos with its super-soft fabric and flattering fit. 

Nike Dry Women's Running T-Shirt

Sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry, no matter how hot your run gets. Plus, the solid red color is ultra-patriotic. 

Under Armour Mid American Pride Sports Bra

Stay cool in the UA Armour Mid American Pride Sports Bra, which offers compression and support to keep everything in place during your workout. 

Gap Coolmax Sports Bra

This sports bra doesn't just put your USA pride front and center—it also provides you with high-tech support, with four-way stretch fabric that wicks moisture and keeps your skin dry.  

Nike International Printed Leggings

Add the Nike International printed leggings to your Rio-inspired arsenal. The pattern on the pants is an aerial print of Rio’s lights at night, so you can get a feel for the festivities, even if you can’t go. Train day or night, as the reflective detail on the hip adds visibility for your run. 

Brooks Launch 3

If these shoes don’t inspire you to reach for the stars during your training runs, maybe nothing will. The Brooks Launch 3 is a neutral shoe that will make your runs feel anything but. Not into the star print? This shoe is also available in more subtle red, white, and blue print. 

Under Armour SpeedForm Slingshot

These innovative knit running shoes wrap your feet like a sock for a precise fit. The high-tech sole provides lightweight support and stability. 

New Balance Shoe

For some chic street style, the New Balance for J. Crew 620 Sneakers are a great way to show some love to Team USA. The light blue color makes them easy to pair with almost any outfit.   

Sweaty Betty Tri Suit

If triathlons are how you sweat, this Sweaty Betty London Edit Tri Suit is the missing piece in your competition collection. Transition in style from the water to the bike to your run.  A built-in bra provides high-impact support, while perforated panels keep you cool. Sweaty Betty designed this suit with the British flag in mind, but lucky for Team USA supporters, it can also pass as support for stars and stripes. 

Speedo Colorblock Flyback

This swimsuit features skinny red, white, and royal blue straps that criss-cross in the back for a flattering and functional fit. 

Speedo Stars and Bars Recordbreaker

Declare your support for Team USA loud and clear with this star-print swimsuit. A lower back and higher cut give you great range of motion during those flip-turns. 

