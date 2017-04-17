10 Gifts to Pamper Your Mom This Mother's Day

Spoil your mom with a Mother's Day gift that lets her relax and unwind.
It’s time to spoil the most important woman in your life with one (or more!) of these 10 perfect presents. From comfy slippers to a hydrating mask, give her a Mother’s Day gift that will leave her feeling refreshed and relaxed.
1
Birchbox Limited Edition: Do Not Disturb Box
Give mama the me-time she deserves with this limited edition beauty set from Birchbox. It's basically a DIY spa day, thanks to hydrating collagen eye pads, firming facemasks, shea butter hand cream, and more.
2
Illume Laurel Scented Candle
Help her set the mood with this sweet-scented candle that comes in an on-trend ombré jar. Pick from golden honeysuckle, sugared blossom, or Thai lily to find a scent that suits her taste best.
3
Lavami Bath Soak
This handcrafted mix of salt, minerals, and herbs will leave mom feeling totally rejuvenated post-soak. Opt for a subtle floral or refreshing citrus blend to help her feel squeaky clean and centered at once.
4
Crabtree & Evelyn Deluxe Hand Therapy Tin Set
This decorative tin is stuffed with 12 ultra-moisturizing and beautifully scented creams. Each cream is made from shea butter, macadamia nut oil, and ceramides.
5
Dry Body Brush
Dry brushing—a huge trend in skin care right now—promises to exfoliate skin, remove dry, dead skin cells, and help skin absorb more moisture. Show mom this guide to dry brushing and gift her this long-handled tool.
6
Bliss Multi-face-eted All-In-One Anti-Aging Clay Mask
Gift mom smaller pores, smoother lines, and a more even skin tone with this clay mask that detoxifies and restores skin. Talk about sheer Bliss.
7
Archipelago Botanicals Fragrance Diffuser
Delight her senses all day long with a fragrance diffuser. This one is available in soothing scents like pink grapefruit, agave sage, and verbena basil.
8
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
This extra plush robe from Barefoot Dreams takes cozy to a whole new level. Buy one for mom and one for you, then promptly cuddle up together.
9
Acorn Moc Summer Weight Slippers
Soothe her feet after a long day with a pair of slippers. These are light enough to be enjoyed in the warmer months, but also keep her tootsies nice and snuggled up when the temperature drops. Plus, they come in six fun patterns!
10
See’s Candies Wildflower Keepsake Tin
Give her a taste of the “treat yourself” mentality—literally. This celebration box by See’s Candies is filled with favorites mom will love. Added bonus: She can keep the floral tin for future use.