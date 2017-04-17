10 Gifts to Pamper Your Mom This Mother's Day

Spoil your mom with a Mother's Day gift that lets her relax and unwind.  

Dwyer Frame
April 17, 2017

It’s time to spoil the most important woman in your life with one (or more!) of these 10 perfect presents. From comfy slippers to a hydrating mask, give her a Mother’s Day gift that will leave her feeling refreshed and relaxed. 

1
Birchbox Limited Edition: Do Not Disturb Box

birchbox.com

Give mama the me-time she deserves with this limited edition beauty set from Birchbox. It's basically a DIY spa day, thanks to hydrating collagen eye pads, firming facemasks, shea butter hand cream, and more.

available at birchbox.com $56
2
Illume Laurel Scented Candle

nordstrom.com

Help her set the mood with this sweet-scented candle that comes in an on-trend ombré jar. Pick from golden honeysuckle, sugared blossom, or Thai lily to find a scent that suits her taste best. 

available at nordstrom.com $39
3
Lavami Bath Soak

anthropologie.com

This handcrafted mix of salt, minerals, and herbs will leave mom feeling totally rejuvenated post-soak. Opt for a subtle floral or refreshing citrus blend to help her feel squeaky clean and centered at once.

available at anthropologie.com $17
4
Crabtree & Evelyn Deluxe Hand Therapy Tin Set

Nordstrom.com

This decorative tin is stuffed with 12 ultra-moisturizing and beautifully scented creams. Each cream is made from shea butter, macadamia nut oil, and ceramides.

available at nordstrom.com $70
5
Dry Body Brush

Amazon.com

Dry brushing—a huge trend in skin care right now—promises to exfoliate skin, remove dry, dead skin cells, and help skin absorb more moisture. Show mom this guide to dry brushing and gift her this long-handled tool. 

available at amazon.com $16
6
Bliss Multi-face-eted All-In-One Anti-Aging Clay Mask

bluemercury.com

Gift mom smaller pores, smoother lines, and a more even skin tone with this clay mask that detoxifies and restores skin. Talk about sheer Bliss.

available at bluemercury.com $50
7
Archipelago Botanicals Fragrance Diffuser

nordstrom.com

Delight her senses all day long with a fragrance diffuser. This one is available in soothing scents like pink grapefruit, agave sage, and verbena basil.

available at nordstrom.com $38
8
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

barenecessities.com

This extra plush robe from Barefoot Dreams takes cozy to a whole new level. Buy one for mom and one for you, then promptly cuddle up together.

available at barenecessities.com $134
9
Acorn Moc Summer Weight Slippers

Zappos.com

Soothe her feet after a long day with a pair of slippers. These are light enough to be enjoyed in the warmer months, but also keep her tootsies nice and snuggled up when the temperature drops. Plus, they come in six fun patterns! 

available at zappos.com $42
10
See’s Candies Wildflower Keepsake Tin

sees.com

Give her a taste of the “treat yourself” mentality—literally. This celebration box by See’s Candies is filled with favorites mom will love. Added bonus: She can keep the floral tin for future use.

available at sees.com $20
