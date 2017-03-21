7 Packable Raincoats That Are Perfect for Traveling

Whether you're breaking a sweat outdoors or traveling the world, your clothing arsenal must include a raincoat that can withstand sweat, sun, wind, and—of course—rain. But if the idea of having another coat hanging in your closet makes you cringe, we've got you covered. These following seven lightweight and packable raincoats fold away into tight little pouches for easy storage, and some can even be worn on your arm or waistband, making for easy access during your outdoor workouts.

Outdoor Research Helium II Jacket ($159; ems.com)

Sudden storms mid-rock climb? Grab this breathable shell that comes in six colors.

Asics Packable Jacket ($80; amazon.com)

Yep, this topper is pretty-pretty tough! It's your secret weapon for wet-weather runs.

Cole Haan Packable Hooded Raincoat ($150; macys.com)

If you're a jet-setter, this classic coat is just the thing you need. It looks stylish and fitted so you can wear it while you sightsee without messing up the look of your outfit. Plus, it comes with a small pouch that the entire coat packs into, making it ideal for traveling. A detachable hood provides flexibility for spring's ever-changing weather conditions.

Women's Cloud Cap Rain Coat ($99; eddiebauer.com)

This jacket has zippers under the arms so you can air out during intense workouts. It also packs into itself, using a zippered pocket on the right hand.

Lite Packable Jacket ($120; newbalance.com)

Be prepared for anything the weather will throw at you with this sporty jacket that is wind and water resistant as well as being lightweight. It comes in four shades so you can match it to your favoite workout gear color.

The North Face Venture Jacket ($99; zappos.com)

Shed some light on rainy days with this all in one jacket that stows in its own pocket when skies clear.

Brooks Running Women's LSD Running Jacket ($108; zappos.com)

The ultimate running companion, this parka folds up and fits into an armband so you can throw it on quickly when the rain starts pouring and pack up easily while your on the move.