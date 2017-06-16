The 14 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits

Just because you're not in a bikini doesn't mean you have to skip the sexy factor. This season's one-piece swimsuits are better than ever—stylish, figure-flattering, and comfortable to boot. Not to mention, one-pieces are incredibly on trend right now, with celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lea Michele donning them in recent social media snaps. Here, the most figure-flattering one-piece swimsuits to wear poolside this summer.