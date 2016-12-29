7 Hot Fitness Buys on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now 

Gear up for your New Year's resolutions at Nordstrom, where many fitness items are deeply discounted until January 2. 

December 29, 2016

January 1 is almost here—what better time than now to stock up on some new workout clothes? Lucky for anyone whose activewear needs an upgrade, Nordstrom is having a huge sale, with up to 50% off much of the store—and that includes fitness brands like Nike, Zella, and Adidas. To make shopping easier for you, we've rounded up our favorite finds, from supportive and stylish running shoes from Brooks to a right-on-trend pair of mesh-paneled leggings from Nike. The sale ends January 2, 2017. 

1
adidas Performer Climalite Tank

nordstrom.com

Stay cool with sweat-wicking fabric and big, ventilating arm holes that also let you show off a cute sports bra. 

available at nordstrom.com $12.49
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Brooks Launch 3 Running Shoe

nordstrom.com

Want to up your running game in 2017? You'll need a fresh pair of sneaks. These ones from Brooks are a great option because they're lightweight, supportive, and cute to boot. 

available at nordstrom.com $74.94
SHOP NOW

3
Chantelle Intimates Underwire Sports Bra

nordstrom.com

For bigger-busted women, finding a sports bra that banishes bounce and doesn't cost an arm and a leg is a huge challenge. This underwire bra from Chantelle Intimates delivers on both those needs, especially while it's 40% off. Available up to 38G. 

available at nordstrom.com $43.20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Nike Epic Run Dri Fit Crop Tights

nordstrom.com

Basic black yoga tights get an upgrade with fashionable mesh panels at the calves. A back pocket holds essentials, while wicking fabric keeps you cool, even during the sweatiest Bikram class. 

available at nordstrom.com $56.25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Zella Take the Plunge Tank

nordstrom.com

This top has a supportive built-in bra, mesh detailing at the neckline and on the back, and strappy accents that will make you tempted to wear the tank outside the gym. 

available at nordstrom.com $38.40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Zella Speedster Running Shorts

nordstrom.com

A flat waistband ensures you'll never have to deal with an uncomfortable piece of elastic digging into your belly. 

available at nordstrom.com $32.40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Zella Level Up Seamless Tee

nordstrom.com

No seams means no chafing with this simple wicking tee. 

available at nordstrom.com $19.50
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up