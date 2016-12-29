7 Hot Fitness Buys on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now 

January 1 is almost here—what better time than now to stock up on some new workout clothes? Lucky for anyone whose activewear needs an upgrade, Nordstrom is having a huge sale, with up to 50% off much of the store—and that includes fitness brands like Nike, Zella, and Adidas. To make shopping easier for you, we've rounded up our favorite finds, from supportive and stylish running shoes from Brooks to a right-on-trend pair of mesh-paneled leggings from Nike. The sale ends January 2, 2017.