Nike's Millennial Pink Collection Is Here—and It's Amazing

We can't wait to get our hands on these gorgeous pieces from Nike's new Chrome Blush line. 

Zoe Ferguson
August 04, 2017

PSA: Nike just released a line of workout gear inspired by everyone's favorite color. The brand's new Chrome Blush collection includes 59 workout tops, sports bras, leggings, and sneakers in various shades of millennial pink, as well as complimentary neutrals like grey and cream. The best part? Everything in the collection is as functional as it is pretty: think lightweight sneakers, flexible fabrics with amazing breathability, and supersoft tees and tanks in the popular pale pink hue. Here, seven of our favorite pieces from the line.

1
Nike Indy Cooling Bra

Why choose between form and function when you can have both? Nike's Dri-Fit technology wicks moisture from skin (even when you're breaking a serious sweat), and removable pads enable you to control how much shape and coverage you want during low-impact workouts.

available at nike.com $45
2
Nike Pro Hypercool

Give your workout wardrobe the upgrade it deserves with this lightweight tank. Not only are mesh panels flattering, they also help skin breathe. Racerback straps let you stretch, sprint, or enjoy savasana with maximum comfort.

available at nike.com $45
3
Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit

Treat your feet to something fresh with the Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit sneakers. Thanks to superlight fabric, this shoe is perfect for HIIT workouts—but still stylish enough to wear around town.

available at nike.com $140
4
Dualtone Racer

With breathable uppers and a cushy foam sole, these two-tone sneakers will keep your feet comfy all day, from your morning commute to evening run.

available at nike.com $90
5
Nike Sportswear Women's Hoodie

Cover up on cooler days with this versatile hoodie. With an adjustable hood, soft sleeves, and—wait for it—side pockets, this is the only thing you'll need for outdoor workouts. You can even wear it on your rest days—style with jeans for a cozy athleisure look.

available at nike.com $70
6
Power Legendary Training Tights

Go beyond basic black with these cool-girl leggings. The beautiful pattern features chrome blush mixed with earth tones, so they'll go with almost any top. Plus, they boast a slew of hidden features, such as mesh panels keep you cool and tiny waistband for your essentials. What's not to love?

available at nike.com $115
7
Free TR7 AMP Sneaker

Thanks to Nike's flexible foam sole, the Free TR7 AMP shoe is designed to help you push your limits, whether at the gym, track, or HIIT studio. Rubber outsoles offer extra durability, and the inner sleeve provides a sock-like fit.

available at nike.com $100
