7 Moto Leggings for an Edgy Workout Look

Boost your basic black leggings with these biker-chic exercise tights for every style. 

Anthea Levi
September 07, 2016

Whether you’re heading out for weekend brunch plans or making your way to the studio to sweat it out, moto-inspired leggings are always an appropriate athleisure choice. Studded, suede, or leather-detailed, biker-chic tights take your classic black spandex from basic to edgy, and keep you workout-ready at all times. 

Here are 10 moto-themed legging styles you'll want to slip into this season. 

1
Alo Yoga Athena Leggings

Bloomingdales.com

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have all been spotted wearing these edgy workout leggings. Biker-inspired seaming on the front will make you feel ready to hop on a Harley—or at least a Spin bike.

available at bloomingdales.com $110
2
Onzie Glam Oho Long Leggings

Zappos.com

The subtle tonal print on these Onzie leggings adds a unique texture that will make your Barre class neighbors do a double take. 

available at zappos.com $53
3
High Rise Power Gleam Tight

Athleta.com

Breathable and formfitting, these Athleta leggings bump up your basic workout wear, thanks to mesh ventilation and faux leather panels. 

available at athleta.com $89
4
Onzie Venom Tuxedo Capris

Zappos.com

These leggings may be cropped, but they don’t fall short on style. With an understated texture throughout and sheer mesh panels along the sides, the Venom Tuxedo Capris live up to their edgy name.  

available at zappos.com $64
5
High Rise Gleam Suede Tight

Athleta.com

We have a feeling you’ll feel extra smooth in these super luxe suede tights. Worried about wearing the buttery leather to the studio? No need. The leggings are partially made from Athleta’s signature performance fabric, too. 

available at athleta.com $298
6
Onzie Moto Pants

Zappos.com

With shimmer contrast on the legs and stretchy panels at the knees, these glittery moto leggings will motivate you to get moving—comfortably. 

available at zappos.com $76
7
Onzie Croc Print Long Leggings

Bloomingdales.com

These crocodile-print leggings from Onzie catch the light, so you'll be sure to shine bright while you hit the pavement for your next morning run. 

available at bloomingdales.com $65
