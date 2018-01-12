This Is the Most Popular Sneaker of 2018 (So Far)

It may only be January, but there's already a fan-favorite sneaker taking over the fitness world. According to data from e-commerce site ShopSpring.com, the adidas Alphabounce 1 (available on shopspring.com or zappos.com) is winning the shoe game right now.

One look at the Alphabounce, and you can see why it's so popular: the minimal, sporty design can take you from the gym to brunch. Plus, a cushy insole and mesh upper make it super comfortable to wear, and the style comes in a wide range of colors.

Zappos

To buy: adidas Alphabounce 1 in Ash Pearl; $100, shopspring.com

To determine the most popular shoe of 2018 so far, ShopSpring compared data from shoppers year-over-year. Turns out, the adidas Alphabounce saw a 69% sale increase this year when compared to 2017. "Since our customers are 75% millennial women, our aggregated data gives great insight into the overall shopping trends of the millennial consumer," Katherine Prime, Chief Customer Officer of ShopSpring, said in an email to Health.

Plus, the Alphabounce are getting stellar reviews at other online retailers, like Zappos, where 77% of the reviews gave 5-star ratings to the similar EM style. "These shoes are excellent for running long distance," one reviewer notes. "As you run your heel has cushion instead of feeling like you're just hitting pavement."

Other popular buys of 2018 so far, according to ShopSpring: SweatyBetty Infinity Workout Bra ($65; shopspring.com) is the most popular activewear product of 2018 overall, while DKNY, Adidas, and Sweaty Betty are the top activewear brands.

Stock your closet with these best-sellers for your most fashionable year of fitness ever.