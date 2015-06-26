More Than 100,000 Lululemon Tops Recalled in the U.S. Due to Safety Concerns

Remember that time Lululemon mistakenly sold see-through yoga pants? Now there's a new problem with their gear—one that's a bit more serious (and potentially dangerous).

About 133,000 Lululemon tops in the United States and 185,000 in Canada with elastic draw cords were recalled yesterday after seven reported incidents of injuries to the face and eye after wearing them. The recalled tops—which include a number of hoodies, jackets, and other styles including the "Don't Hurry Be Happy Pullover" and the "Gratitude Wrap"—all have an elastic draw cord with hard metal or plastic tips in the hood or around the neck area.

RELATED: The Piece of Running Gear No One Asked For

Apparently, according to a U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report, when the elastic draw cord is pulled or caught on something, then released, it can snap back into the face and cause injuries.

The tops in question were sold at Lululemon stores, online at lululemon.com, and through "select sales partners" between January 2008 and December 2014, per the report.

If you own one, the CPSC advises you to stop wearing it (or at least remove the cord before re-wearing it) and contact Lululemon to request a new, non-elastic draw cord with instructions on how to replace the original cord. Call (877) 263-9300 toll-free, email the company's Guest Education Center at gec@lululemon.com, or visit lululemon.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.

RELATED: The Health Benefits of Lululemon’s ‘Anti-Ball Crushing’ Pants