7 Metallic Pieces to Give Your Workout Wardrobe an Instant Refresh

Move over, millennial pink. The latest color trend, metallic, is a bit more edgy, but still totally wearable. From showstopping sneakers to silvery jackets and shorts, metallic fitness gear makes a major statement and takes your exercise apparel from boring to refreshed. Add just one of these pieces to your typical leggings-and-sports-bra ensemble to create a completely new and fashion-forward look. Here, we share seven metallic pieces that'll instantly spice up an athleisure outfit.