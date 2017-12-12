9 Metallic Sneakers You Can Wear With Any Holiday Outfit

Make a statement in one of these high-sheen statement sneakers. You'll never want to wear heels again.
Take it from us: You can never have too many pairs of sneakers. So as you're searching for shoes to pair with your holiday party dresses, why not go for a pair of trendy trainers? The following metallic sneakers provide high-shine style to any outfit, without any of the toe-pinching or instability of heels. Make a statement—you won't regret it.
1
Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit
Give your cross-training routine a kick of glam with these sparkly, rose-gold infused sneaks. FYI: These babies are limited edition.
2
Asics Tiger Gel-Lyte III
This retro runner is now a staple on the athleisure scene. Sport 'em at Sunday brunch or on a fast-paced street stroll.
3
adidas Superstar Sneaker
We’ll never stop loving the classic version of these adidas kicks, but this holiday, we’re trading them for this flashy gold-and-white pair.
4
Keds for Kate Spade New York Glitter Sneaker
Fun, fashion forward, and you can easily match your rose gold makeup to them. Talk about a win-win!
5
UGG Adley Stardust Slip-On Sneaker
The combo of metallic, leather accents, and a cushioned footbed makes this sleek lifestyle sneaker a must-have on anyone’s gift list.
6
Seavees Monterey Sneaker Lunar
Simply put: Crackled metallic leather makes everything better! Not to mention you can pair this on-trend shoe with any outfit.
7
Vans Old Skool Sneaker
This classic style gets a modern upgrade, thanks to metallic silver fabric and suede trim.
8
Dr. Scholl's Original Collection 'Scout' Slip On Sneaker
They're Dr. Scholl's, so you know they'll be as foot-friendly as they are on-trend. This pair has a Memory Foam insole so each step is like walking on clouds.
9
Converse Jack Purcell Low Top Sneaker
Your same-old white Converse sneakers just got an upgrade in chic gold leather.