These 9 Sneakers Will Help You Channel Your Inner Mermaid

Nike.com

Mermaid sneakers will be your next activewear obsession. 

Christine Mattheis
April 05, 2017

A couple years ago, eye-catching photos of mermaid hair—a dye job that combines turquoise with shades of pink, purple, green, and blue—began taking over Instagram and Pinterest. Mermaid makeup and mermaid nails came next, and today, the trend is taking over our food, with mermaid toast, mermaid lattes, and even mermaid water. Next up? Mermaid sneakers—so get ready to channel your inner Ariel and add "Under the Sea" to your running playlist. Shoes for running, the gym, and everyday wear are available in mermaid-y shades that range from bold and vibrant to pale and understated. Check out our favorites below.

1
Nike Roshe Two Breathe

nike.com

An iridescent Nike Swoosh and upper that fades from deep blue to light turquoise might make these running shoes make these running shoes the ultimate mermaid sneakers. Plus, the stretchy fabric is lightweight, flexible, and breathable, and the foam sole provides cloud-like cushioning.

available at nike.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 18

zappos.com

This high-performance running shoe was engineered to fit your foot like a glove. Ample gel cushioning absorbs shock throughout the longest of your training runs, while seamless upper prevents irritation.

available at zappos.com $110
SHOP NOW

3
Saucony Kineta Relay

zappos.com

Saucony designed this airy trainer to suit your active lifestyle. Wear it for light gym workouts, or paired with purple or blue leggings for an ocean-inspired athleisure look.

available at zappos.com $60
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Under Armour UA Speedform Slingride

zappos.com

If you struggle with bunions or if many running shoes rub you the wrong way, these Under Armour sneaks are for you. Flexible fabric upper conforms to your foot for unmatched comfort.

available at zappos.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
PUMA Suede Classic Emboss Bamboo

zappos.com

PUMA's classic kicks get a mermaid upgrade with teal-blue suede upper. They're versatile enough to wear with everything—jeans, shorts, skirts, dresses, you name it.

available at zappos.com $75
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3

newbalance.com

Turquoise and a shock of red—this running shoe reminds us of Ariel the Little Mermaid. Lightweight and built for speed, it's an ideal sneaker for race day (or any day, really).

available at newbalance.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Adidas Running Energy Cloud WTC

zappos.com

Thanks to lightweight, responsive cushioning, these shoes make you feel like you're running on clouds (hence the name).

available at zappos.com $65
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Ox

zappos.com

You can never have too many pairs of Chucks, so why not add a mermaid pair to your collection?

available at zappos.com $41
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Skechers Ombre Mesh Lace-Up

zappos.com

Memory foam insoles are like pillows for your feet. Stretch-knit fabric forms to the unique shape of your foot.

available at zappos.com $75
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up