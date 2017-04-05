These 9 Sneakers Will Help You Channel Your Inner Mermaid

Mermaid sneakers will be your next activewear obsession.
A couple years ago, eye-catching photos of mermaid hair—a dye job that combines turquoise with shades of pink, purple, green, and blue—began taking over Instagram and Pinterest. Mermaid makeup and mermaid nails came next, and today, the trend is taking over our food, with mermaid toast, mermaid lattes, and even mermaid water. Next up? Mermaid sneakers—so get ready to channel your inner Ariel and add "Under the Sea" to your running playlist. Shoes for running, the gym, and everyday wear are available in mermaid-y shades that range from bold and vibrant to pale and understated. Check out our favorites below.
1
Nike Roshe Two Breathe
An iridescent Nike Swoosh and upper that fades from deep blue to light turquoise might make these running shoes make these running shoes the ultimate mermaid sneakers. Plus, the stretchy fabric is lightweight, flexible, and breathable, and the foam sole provides cloud-like cushioning.
2
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 18
This high-performance running shoe was engineered to fit your foot like a glove. Ample gel cushioning absorbs shock throughout the longest of your training runs, while seamless upper prevents irritation.
3
Saucony Kineta Relay
Saucony designed this airy trainer to suit your active lifestyle. Wear it for light gym workouts, or paired with purple or blue leggings for an ocean-inspired athleisure look.
4
Under Armour UA Speedform Slingride
If you struggle with bunions or if many running shoes rub you the wrong way, these Under Armour sneaks are for you. Flexible fabric upper conforms to your foot for unmatched comfort.
5
PUMA Suede Classic Emboss Bamboo
PUMA's classic kicks get a mermaid upgrade with teal-blue suede upper. They're versatile enough to wear with everything—jeans, shorts, skirts, dresses, you name it.
6
New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3
Turquoise and a shock of red—this running shoe reminds us of Ariel the Little Mermaid. Lightweight and built for speed, it's an ideal sneaker for race day (or any day, really).
7
Adidas Running Energy Cloud WTC
Thanks to lightweight, responsive cushioning, these shoes make you feel like you're running on clouds (hence the name).
8
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Ox
You can never have too many pairs of Chucks, so why not add a mermaid pair to your collection?
9
Skechers Ombre Mesh Lace-Up
Memory foam insoles are like pillows for your feet. Stretch-knit fabric forms to the unique shape of your foot.