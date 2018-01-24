Meghan Markle’s Delicate Gold Necklace Is Exactly What You Should Treat Yourself to For Valentine’s Day

Plain and simple, Meghan Markle crushes it when it comes to personal style, whether she's making a statement in her official engagement photos, sporting her Everlane leather tote bag, or rocking affordable Kamik waterproof boots. The royal-to-be's jewelry is always on point, too. One example: Last winter, she was spotted wearing a Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Character necklace ($240; baublebar.com) with her and fiancé Prince Harry's initials on it, we couldn't help but look into the romantic details.

It turns out that the Valentine's Day-appropriate necklace can contain up to three letters (though after the first, each letter costs an additional $60), making it the perfect place to string your and your SO's initials so they're always close to your heart. Flying solo this V-day? Just add your own initials to the necklace. It's called self-love, ladies!

We realize Markle's pick is a bit pricey, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the initial trend altogether. For a slightly cheaper alternative, go for the bracelet version ($200; baublebar.com), which also comes in 14k white, rose, or yellow gold. Even more affordable is the Say It All necklace ($38; baublebar.com) which plunges down the neckline and ends in a single initial. For a touch of glam, try the Alpha Ice Pendant necklace ($36; baublebar.com), which comes with a personalized gold disc and sparkly charm attached.

No matter what you choose to gift yourself this V-day (sex toys! lingerie! Trader Joe's goodies!), be sure to #treatyourself to something. Because you deserve it.