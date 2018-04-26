Where to Buy Meghan Markle's Favorite White Sneakers (They're Under $100, Too!)

The under-$100 Reebok sneakers are perfect for spring.

Kathleen Mulpeter
April 26, 2018

It's officially white sneaker season. We could go on and on about how versatile white kicks are; they look equally good with jeans, skirts, and leggings, and they help lighten up your wardrobe even when temperatures are still in that in-between spring phase. Oh, and they're as comfortable as they are cute.

Also a fan? Soon-to-be British royal Meghan Markle. The former Suits actress has been photographed wearing Reebok's iconic Classic Leather white sneaker ($75; nordstrom.comamazon.com, asos.com, and urbanoutfitters.com) multiple times while running errands or heading to yoga class. The silhouette delivers both style and comfort points, thanks to its sleek white leather uppers, EVA midsole cushioning, and molded sockliner.

Markle wears the version with gum-colored soles (pictured above), but if you prefer a more monochromatic look, it's also available in all-white with both white uppers and soles.

 

A few other all-white styles we love (from left to right): Cole Haan 2.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Wingtip Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com), TopShop Cookie Low Top Sneaker ($40; nordstrom.com) and Nike Flyknit Trainer Sneakers ($150; nordstrom.com).

