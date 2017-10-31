8 Workout Essentials Pregnant Women Need

Staying active while pregnant is not only safe—it’s encouraged by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But anyone who has been pregnant knows that maternity shopping can be a real letdown. Besides not being able to find the perfect fit, the offerings in the maternity world are less than appealing, especially when it comes to workout clothes. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite must-have pieces, and offered tips on what to look for when you're shopping for maternity activewear.