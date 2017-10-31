8 Workout Essentials Pregnant Women Need

These high-performance workout clothes accommodate your changing body.
Staying active while pregnant is not only safe—it’s encouraged by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But anyone who has been pregnant knows that maternity shopping can be a real letdown. Besides not being able to find the perfect fit, the offerings in the maternity world are less than appealing, especially when it comes to workout clothes. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite must-have pieces, and offered tips on what to look for when you're shopping for maternity activewear.
1
Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Capri Pants
Comfort is king when you’re pregnant, and a pair of capris like these can be adjusted to suit what’s comfortable for you. Plus, these are also great post-partum because they can be folded down do adapt to your changing figure.
2
Thalia Top
As your belly gets bigger, you’ll need some room on top to fit your burgeoning bump. Tops with ruching on the side are a good option if you want to flatter your belly plus they will last throughout your whole pregnancy because they can stretch out.
3
Bravado Body Silk Seamless Yoga Maternity/Nursing Bra
Wrestling out of your sports bra to nurse is no easy feat. This medium-impact bra has quick-release clasps to make the transition from sweating to nursing a breeze.
4
Maternity Full Panel Compression Tights
These high-performance workout capris go beyond basic leggings. They feature four-way stretch space-dye fabric, GDry moisture-wicking technology, and—of course—a panel that extends over your baby bump. Plus, the pattern is super-cute.
5
C9 Champion Women’s Maternity Under the Belly Yoga Pants
Great for both the gym and lounging around, these yoga pants sit below your belly so you’ll be comfortable no matter what activity you are doing.
6
Cake Lingerie High-Impact Maternity Nursing Bra/High Impact Nursing Bra
Running moms and moms-to-be, rejoice–this maternity nursing bra goes up to size 40FF, keeps your breast supported, and has quick-release straps to feed your baby in a jiffy.
7
Maternity Go-Dry Crossback Keyhole Tank
Stay dry throughout your workout with a super soft jersey top that wicks away moisture. It hits below the waist so you’ll stay covered through your whole pregnancy.
8
C9 Champion Maternity Performance Jacket
This cute jacket is made from sweat-wicking fabric, comes in two colors, and features ruching to accommodate your growing belly with ease.