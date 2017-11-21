You Need This Cozy Loungewear to Hibernate In This Winter

From bold-printed pajamas to cozy cover-ups, there is something here for everyone.
As the weather gets colder and the urge to stay inside gets stronger, why not treat yourself to some new loungewear? Although there’s nothing wrong with watching Stranger Things in your old college T-shirt, something a little more luxurious (think: a soft as silk nightdress, cozy robe, or pajama pants that actually fit) can make your winter hibernation feel truly decadent.
As a bonus, luxe loungewear makes the perfect gift for that hard-to-please relative—after all, you can never have too many slippers or sleep sets. Read on for our favorite comfy-cozy finds that will take your Netflix-and-chill nights to the next level. But be warned—they may make you not want to leave the house again until April.
1
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
This cushy robe is made from cozy microfiber that feels soft and plush against the skin. Perfect for curling up with a cup of coffee on a Sunday morning.
2
Make + Model Hooded Pajama Jumpsuit
Nothing feels better than a super-soft onesie on a cold night. This microfleece jumpsuit from Make + Model comes in two festive prints, but our favorite features this adorable fairisle pattern.
3
Good American The High Waisted Velour Pant
These velour joggers are the perfect balance between style and comfort. We love that they can be dressed up or down for any occasion, whether it’s your office Christmas party (just add heels!) or movie-and-takeout night at home.
4
Stay In Slide Slippers
These wool-and-faux-fur slippers are sure to keep your feet toasty—while looking cute. The beaded “stay in” slogan adds a trendy touch to this cozy footwear.
5
Skin Cotton Slip
This simple slip is 100% pima cotton, so you can bet it will feel amazing against your skin. We love the black, rose quartz, and chalky blue options.
6
PJ Salvage Coffee Print Velour Pants
If you’re relaxing in the great indoors this season, chances are you’re sipping some kind of coffee. Dress the part with these whimsical coffee-patterned joggers and let your love for caffeine show.
7
Aerie Sweater Slippers
Nothing says “comfort” like a sock-slipper combo. This pair boasts cute pom-pom foxes and a sock bottom with stitched details, so you can stay comfy without slipping and sliding around.
8
Aerie Velvet Hi-Neck Bralette
We get it: You’re used to taking off your bra the second you walk in the door, but during the holiday season, your house is packed with guests—making a bra slightly less optional. The solution: a bralette as comfortable as it is stylish, especially when you throw velvet in the mix.
9
Aerie Ruffle Hoodie Poncho
This dark heather gray hooded poncho is a little nicer-looking than your go-to slouchy sweatshirt, but still incredibly comfortable. Bonus points for the cute ruffle accents.
10
PJ Salvage ‘Lets Get Cozy’ Peachy Tee
This supersoft jersey tee bears the motto of the season—embrace the coziness and rock this with your favorite pajama pants, leggings, and more.