5 Ultra-Soft Sweatshirts You're Never Going to Want to Take Off

Lounge in luxury on cold winter days.
Fact: Winter is coming. And when the frigid air hits, you're going to want to live in sweats. That's why we rounded up these super soft and luxurious sweatshirts that feature plush linings and warmth-retaining fabrics. The athleisure trend isn't going anywhere soon, so stock up on these sleek pullovers. (They also make great gifts!)
1
Sweaty Betty Escape Luxe Sweater
This versatile sweater can be worn to and from the gym and everywhere in between. Ultra-soft Italian wool fleece feels divine against the skin. The oversized collar blocks out chilly winter air. Ribbed panels give the garment texture.
2
Athleta Cozy Karma Asym Hoodie
An asymmetrical zipper ups the style on this ridiculously comfy fleece-lined hoodie. Hits just past the hip, giving you a little extra bum coverage. Welded zip pockets let you carry your valuables without worry.
3
Columbia Women's Darling Days Pullover Hoodie
The flattering tapered fit of this poly-fleece sweatshirt is further enhanced by a buttoned-up cowl neckline. Wear it out snowshoeing or in front of the fireplace—either way, you won't want to take off this super-soft sweater.
4
Lululemon Scuba Hoodie III
Thick, soft, and cozy cotton fleece will make this oversized hoodie your cold-weather go-to. Thumbholes keep your sleeves in place and hands warm, a media pocket provides a secure spot for your smartphone, and an elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair-tie.
5
C9 Champion Women's Victory Fleece Pullover
Keep out the cold with this plush pullover. Keep the collar popped for added warmth, or fold it over for a more streamlined style.