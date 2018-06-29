The Bestselling Black Leggings Everyone Is Obsessed With Are Finally Back in Stock

Friendly in-stock alert: The bestselling Lorna Jane leggings that have been sold out for weeks are finally available online again.

In case you don't follow legging trends as closely as we do, Australian retailer Lorna Jane's New Amy Tights are a new-and-improved version of the brand's classic Amy tight, part of their Active Essentials collection of workout basics. There are similarities to the original style, but the newer version boasts a higher waistband for a more flattering and on-trend cut, a super-supportive fit, and the brand's "Nothing 2 See Here" fabric (in other words, your underwear will be fully concealed during Downward Dog pose).

Lorna Jane

To buy: $100; lornajane.comThe re-engineered style has quickly become Lorna Jane's most popular of all time—which is sort of incredible, considering the brand has been around since the '90s and releases a staggering 70-100 new styles each month. Lorna Jane representatives tell Health that seven pairs of the New Amy Tights are sold every hour, or one every nine minutes.

As a result, the tights keep selling out on lornajane.com—until today, that is. The super-popular bottoms are back in stock in two neutral shades, black and ink, a dark navy. Hurry and click "add to cart" before they disappear again.