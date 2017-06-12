10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

No gift for dad yet? Don't panic. These healthy picks can still get to him in time.

Anthea Levi
June 12, 2017

If you only just realized Father’s Day is this weekend, don't worry. You don’t have to scramble to get dad a decent gift this year, thanks to Amazon's superfast delivery. These healthy finds are all Prime-eligible, meaning they'll be in his hands by Sunday (with free shipping!) if you have a Prime account. Those new running shoes he’s been eyeing? Here. His favorite brand of golf balls? Also here. Read on for ten healthy Father’s Day gifts you still have time to buy.

1
Adidas Performance Men’s Edge Running Shoe

Because it’s time dad finally ditched those years-old runners. These durable sneakers from Adidas are made with breathable mesh, so he can stay cool on his summer runs. Plenty of cushioning in the sole keeps feet feeling comfy.

available at amazon.com $75
2
Gaiam Balance Ball Chair

Help him log healthier hours at his desk with this balance ball chair that helps align the spine and ease back pain.

available at amazon.com $80
3
Hurom H-AA Matte Black Slow Juicer

This sleek juicer can do more than just make fresh OJ. Dad can also use the appliance to whip up his favorite sorbet, or even a batch of homemade almond milk.

available at amazon.com $439
4
Mission HydroActive Max Cooling Towel

He can say goodbye to sticky sweat sessions with this high-tech cooling towel. Once wet, the towel’s temperature drops to 30 degrees below the average body temp—and stays that way for two hours. As an added bonus, the fabric boasts UPF 50 protection to fight the sun’s rays.

available at amazon.com $20
5
Intex Explorer K2 Kayak

Lightweight and compact, this inflatable kayak is perfect for an impromptu adventure on the water. And the powerful pump will help dad assemble it in a snap, too.

available at amazon.com $75
6
Withings Pulse Ox Tracker

We love the understated look of this tracker, which monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality. Help dad sync the tracker data with the device’s accompanying app so he can keep up with his health data with ease.

available at amazon.com $100
7
Philosophy Renewed Razor Sharp Cleansing Shave Cream

Because dad deserves high-quality skincare, this multipurpose cream doubles as a cleanser that conditions and tones the skin as he shaves.

available at amazon.com $20
8
Amazon Echo

Dad’s workout playlist just got a lot smarter. The Amazon Echo understands voice commands and connects to Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio, so he can simply shout out for his favorite oldies. The Echo can also recite sports scores and schedules on demand.

available at amazon.com $180
9
Callaway 2017 Supersoft Golf Balls

Basic? No way. This 12-pack of Callaway golf balls are aerodynamically designed to go far.

available at amazon.com $22 (for 12)
10
Cuisinart CDS-W13 Wooden Handle Tool Set

Upgrade his grilling tools with this 13-piece set that includes all the essentials, plus skewers and corn-on-the-cob holders. Grilled corn and shrimp kebabs, anyone?

available at amazon.com $21
