You Can Buy These Gorgeous Workout Leggings on Amazon Prime

Activewear designers keep figuring out new ways to spice up basic black workout leggings: First, it was mesh panels, and then, moto-inspired styles began taking over gyms. Now, Yoga Design Lab has released three pairs of black workout tights that are eye-catching in a whole new way. They feature intricate see-through patterns laser-cut into the leggings, a look that's not only stunningly gorgeous but also a highly functional way to keep cool during even the sweatiest workouts. What's more, the tights are made with a moisture-wicking compression fabric that accentuates your legs and butt by hugging you in all the right places. But the best part is that all three pairs of leggings are available on Amazon Prime, which means you can have them within two days. Check 'em out:

Moondancer

To buy: $68; amazon.com

Provocateur

To buy: $68; amazon.com

Katie

To buy: $68; amazon.com