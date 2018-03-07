Why the $92 Leggings J.Lo Swears By Are Worth the Splurge

Anytime J.Lo shares workout snaps on social media, we pay attention. The Shades of Blue actress, 48, is serious #fitnessgoals, and famous for her challenging sweat sessions with celeb trainers like Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch. And now it's easier than ever to channel her workout style, thanks to a recent post on Instagram where she showed off her gorgeous new leggings from two-year-old luxury activewear brand Niyama Sol.

The pair Lopez is sporting are the Vivienne Endless Leggings ($92; niyamasol.com). This isn't the first time Lopez has been spotted in Niyama Sol leggings. The actress/singer/dancer has also worn the brand's clothing during workouts and while running errands. In addition to the stunning patterns, each pair of Niyama Sol leggings has a "no-slip" waistband (read: no uncomfortable bunching), shape contouring, four-way stretch, and a lightweight 80% polyester, 20% elastane material. And if they can motivate us to push ourselves a little harder at the gym with the goal of achieving J.Lo's incredible six-pack abs, well, that doesn't hurt either.