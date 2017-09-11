The Stylish Sneakers Jessica Biel Is Obsessed With Right Now

When September rolls around, we put our favorite strappy sandals back into storage and break out the fall shoes. But before the temps drop low enough for winter boots, consider sporting some stylish sneakers. Versatile and comfy, fashion sneakers can be paired with cords for a classic back-to-school look or worn with a floral dress for a flirty outfit that's still a little edgy.

Looking for a pair of comfortable kicks to add to your collection? Grab a pair of Jessica Biel’s favorite sneaks, the Monaco Low Sneakers from Native Shoes. The actress has been spotted wearing these on-trend shoes numerous times, including recently at the U.S. Open with hubby Justin Timberlake.

Amazon.com

Getty Images

To buy: Native Shoes Monaco Low Sneakers in Shell White/Jiffy Black ($75; 6pm.com).

We can see why Biel loves these low-top shoes. In addition to being affordable, they have a perforated upper that allows for breathability (and creates a cute polka dot design as a bonus!). Also good: foamy insoles and outsoles, which ensure a cushy landing for your feet and plenty of support.

While we love the simplicity the Shell White/Jiffy Black color, these kicks also come in black and clay pink. Pick up a pair if you’re looking for an easy everyday shoe for fall—or just want to channel Biel's on-trend street style look. We know we do.