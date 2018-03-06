Barbie Is Launching 14 New Badass Dolls Modeled After Modern-Day Women

Just in time for International Women's Day, Barbie is launching a new line of dolls modeled after some of today's most inspiring female role models.

Back in 2015, the brand launched their Sheroes program to honor powerful women in different fields, such as Ashley Graham, Misty Copeland, and Eva Chen. Now, they're expanding this program with fourteen more one-of-a-kind dolls made in the likeness of some of today's biggest heroes, including Chloe Kim, Patty Jenkins, and Nicola Adams.

"As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest lineup of role models timed to International Women's Day, because we know that you can't be what you can't see," said Barbie senior vice president and general manager Lisa McKnight.

Barbie

The women featured in the collection include snowboarding champion Chloe Kim, the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 winter games; Nicola Adams, two-time gold medalist and Great Britain’s most successful female boxer of all time; Çağla Kubat, a champion windsurfer and member of the Fenerbahçe sailing and windsurfing team who founded her own windsurfing school for young surfers; Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, the first woman in history to helm a film with a budget in excess of 100 million dollars; wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin; Leyla Piedayesh, an Iranian immigrant and founder of fashion label lala Berlin; world-renowned French chef Hélène Darroze; Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi; Lorena Ochoa, a professional golfer and entrepreneur in Mexico; Polish journalist Martyna Wojciechowska; Sara Gama, captain of Juventus and the Italian national soccer team; Chinese actress and philanthropist Xiaotong Guan; Yuan Tan, Prima ballerina and principal dancer at the San Francisco Ballet; and Vicky Martin Berrocal, an entrepreneur and fashion designer in Spain.

Barbie

What's more, Barbie is also launching the Inspiring Women doll series, which is initially launching with three dolls and will continue to grow. Currently, you can find Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean; Frida Kahlo, an artist who gained recognition for her unique style and became a celebrated artist, activist, and symbol of strength; and Katherine Johnson, a pioneer in mathematics who broke through barriers of race and gender and joined a pool of women hired by NASA to work as "human computers" to calculate the trajectory of the first American-manned flight into space. Each of these historical dolls wil come with educational information about the contributions each woman made to society and their respective fields.

Barbie

Visit Barbie.com/rolemodels for more information on the program and shop the newly-released dolls, and check out the hashtag #MoreRoleModels on social media to see other inspiring women. Barbie asks that you use the hashtag to share more women who inspire you.