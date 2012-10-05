Video: How to Buy the Best Running Shoes

Let's face it, sometimes buying new running sneakers can be quite the challenge. And since there are so many cute kicks lining the shelves these days, you may be tempted to buy based on looks rather than what your feet really need. (And that's a no-no!)

That's why we headed over to the Asics Store here in New York City to chat with running specialist Ricardo.

He gave us the scoop on what to expect during the foot analysis process, and shared with us some key things to keep in mind while shopping. He even recommended a couple of pairs that might keep my feet happy on all those long runs of mine.

No specialty running store near you? No worries. Check out Inside the Perfect Sneaker from the October issue of Health. It breaks down what you do and don't need in a running shoe… and a few other great sneaks as well.

Happy running!