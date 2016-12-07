11 Gorgeous Flats You Can Wear to Holiday Parties

The month of December is one holiday party after another—and if you wear heels to all of them, your poor body is going to take a serious beating. Cramming your feet into high heels can lead to a host of foot problems, including bunions, plantar fasciitis, and neuroma (a tingling, burning, or numbness in the foot). Plus, sky-high heels can throw your alignment out of whack; placing all your weight onto the balls of your feet can cause your pelvis to tilt forward and arch your back, putting pressure on your hips, lumbar spine, and knees.

So why not swap out your stilettos for a pair of flats instead? These sparkly, shiny flats prove that heels are no longer a must-do for more formal cocktail parties. In fact, if you wear one of these pairs to a holiday soirée, we bet at least one woman teetering around with pinched toes will ask you where you got them.