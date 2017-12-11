These High-Waisted Workout Leggings Flatter Any Shape—And Never, Ever Fall Down

And they're ridiculously comfortable, too.
We’ve all had that moment during a run or workout class—your leggings are just NOT fitting properly. Whether you have to pull them up after every burpee or readjust the rolling, pinching waistband constantly, you know how distracting it can be when your gear doesn’t let you do your thing. The solution? High-waisted leggings. They neutralize every legging issue you’ve ever had during a workout. The wide, smooth, high-rise waistband ends where your tummy is smallest, which nixes that cinched, muffin-top feeling and keeps them from rolling down. Plus, they make your legs look crazy-long and accentuate your waist, so they’re super flattering on basically any body shape. Here, our favorite high-waisted leggings—give ‘em a try!
1
Lucy Studio Hatha High Rise Leggings
These moisture-wicking leggings are perfect for bendy yoga moves, and feature an internal pocket in the waistband
2
Under Armour Mirror High Rise Printed Leggings
Four-way stretch helps these leggings keep their shape, and antimicrobial technology keeps them fresh.
3
Heroine Sport Tread Leggings
Rock these super stylish leggings from the gym to brunch – they go with everything and the neon colorblocking is super slimming. (Here are 11 more colorblock leggings if you love this trend.)
4
Koral Lustrous High Rise Leggings
These shiny leggings will be the star of any workout class. The thick, high-rise band offers support for your abs.
5
Athleta High Traverse Tight
Flat, curved seams create a flattering fit and nix chafing.
6
Old Navy High-Rise Color-Block Compression Leggings for Women
Go-Dry technology keeps you cool and comfortable in these playful leggings. And we're obsessed with the eye-catching print!
7
Target C9 Champion Freedom High Waist Leggings
These classic black leggings (also available in on-trend burgundy) feature Duo Dry technology to wick away moisture.
8
Zella 'Live In' High Waist Leggings
The wide, high waistband on these leggings sculpts your body and offers comfortable coverage.
9
Beyond Yoga High Waist Capri Leggings
The fabric in these leggings is super-resistant to wind, moisture and abrasion—take them anywhere!
10
Zella 'Autumn' High Waist Moto Ankle Leggings
Over 500 five-star reviews can't be lying. These on-trend, moto-inspired leggings boast a wide waistband and smooth flatlock seaming for a super-flattering fit.