15 Healthy Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day

Forget flowers and chocolates: a gift of good health is a gift that keeps on giving. And no, we're not suggesting you shell out for a treadmill. These gifts will help mom explore her passions and improve her overall wellbeing.
1
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
A mom herself, supermodel Chrissy Teigen shares her favorite realistic recipes for women who love "spicy, salty, sticky, crunchy, juicy, oozy" food. And no, it's not all fattening comfort food—there are some healthy recipes, too!
2
A Birchbox subscription
Each month, Birchbox subscribers get five personalized beauty samples delivered to their doorsteps. They come from several categories, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care. Perfect for anyone who loves trying out new beauty products, but hates committing to the full-size price.
3
Huffy Women's Nel Lusso Cruiser Bike
Whether she's pedaling around the neighborhood or on the boardwalk, your mom will have a ball on this bike. With just a single speed and a coaster brake, this simple ride is perfect for both beginners and more experienced bicyclists.
4
Ahava Calming Lavender Mineral Bath Salt
Indulge her senses with a calming lavender mineral bath that has 21 health-inducing minerals that help soften skin and ease tension after a hectic day.
5
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler
Besides smelling delicious, using fragrances can have real health benefits. "Research has shown that certain scents can change your mindset and promote specific behavior," Pamela Dalton, PhD, told Health in a previous interview. This sweet collection can allow her to choose a different scent depending on her mood.
6
Lululemon All Day Tote
Your active mom can carry it all—gym clothes, lunch, and a good read—in this spacious water-repellent tote. A removable inner pouch adds an element of organization for her valuables and the muted color options go with practically any outfit
7
Tea from Around the World Set
This beautiful tea set will transport mom around the globe. The set contains 10 tubes of single-estate, loose-leaf teas, and will please tea connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.
8
Flavor Fusion Water Bottle
This pitcher transforms plain tap water into spa-inspired, fruit-infused H2O. It works with fruits, veggies, herbs, and more for a delicious treat that will make staying hydrated in warmer months a breeze.
9
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with LED Lights
Skip the toxic candles this year and opt for a healthier, just-as-good-smelling alternative: an essential oil diffuser. Mom can add her favorite scents, like peppermint or lavender, and the device will mist the fragrance into the air for a calming effect. 7 colored LED lights can be used to set the mood, too.
10
Karuna Karma Kit + Face Mask Set
Gift mom a spa-like treat with the convenience of a singe-use sheet mask (because we know how busy moms can get). This sampler includes four individually packaged sheets to hydrate, renew, and detoxify the skin with ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin b, and hyaluronic acid
11
Quay Australia Cat Eye Sunglasses
A pair of fun shades (with 100% UV protection!) in the season’s trendiest color, millennial pink, are sure to be a hit for days your mom spends by the pool, on the beach, or gardening in the warmer months ahead.
12
Sterling Silver Runner Necklace
Celebrate her love of running with this .925 sterling silver charm and box chain.
13
Shimano SH-RP200 Spin Shoes
Spin-class devotees get a better workout and lessen their chance of injury by using clip-in cycling shoes, which allow the rider to pull up on the pedal in addition to pushing down.
14
Sweaty Betty Chandrasana 7/8 Reversible Leggings
The athleisure trend won't be dying out any time soon, so help mom indulge in some high-quality activewear. Sweaty Betty rivals Lululemon in comfort, durability, and style, and since the British brand is not quite as popular, your mom runs less of a risk of showing up to yoga wearing the same outfit as someone else.
15
Fitbit Alta HR
Our fitness director calls this updated tracker its predecessor’s spunkier but just as reliable younger sister. Fitness nuts can use it to measure steps, heart rate, sleep hygiene, and workout intensity. And with a longer battery life than the original Fitbit Alta, it can’t be beat