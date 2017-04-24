15 Healthy Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day

Forget flowers and chocolates: a gift of good health is a gift that keeps on giving. And no, we're not suggesting you shell out for a treadmill. These gifts will help mom explore her passions and improve her overall wellbeing.  

Dwyer Frame
April 24, 2017

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Amazon.com

A mom herself, supermodel Chrissy Teigen shares her favorite realistic recipes for women who love "spicy, salty, sticky, crunchy, juicy, oozy" food. And no, it's not all fattening comfort food—there are some healthy recipes, too!

available at amazon.com $30
A Birchbox subscription

Birchbox.com

Each month, Birchbox subscribers get five personalized beauty samples delivered to their doorsteps. They come from several categories, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care. Perfect for anyone who loves trying out new beauty products, but hates committing to the full-size price.  

available at birchbox.com $10 per month
Huffy Women's Nel Lusso Cruiser Bike

Whether she's pedaling around the neighborhood or on the boardwalk, your mom will have a ball on this bike. With just a single speed and a coaster brake, this simple ride is perfect for both beginners and more experienced bicyclists. 

available at walmart.com $119
Ahava Calming Lavender Mineral Bath Salt

Nordstrom.com

Indulge her senses with a calming lavender mineral bath that has 21 health-inducing minerals that help soften skin and ease tension after a hectic day.

available at nordstrom.com $22
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler

Besides smelling delicious, using fragrances can have real health benefits. "Research has shown that certain scents can change your mindset and promote specific behavior," Pamela Dalton, PhD, told Health in a previous interview. This sweet collection can allow her to choose a different scent depending on her mood. 

available at sephora.com $65
Lululemon All Day Tote

Your active mom can carry it all—gym clothes, lunch, and a good read—in this spacious water-repellent tote. A removable inner pouch adds an element of organization for her valuables and the muted color options go with practically any outfit

available at lululemon.com $128
Tea from Around the World Set

Uncommongoods.com

This beautiful tea set will transport mom around the globe. The set contains 10 tubes of single-estate, loose-leaf teas, and will please tea connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.  

available at uncommongoods.com $55
Flavor Fusion Water Bottle

Uncommongoods.com

This pitcher transforms plain tap water into spa-inspired, fruit-infused H2O. It works with fruits, veggies, herbs, and more for a delicious treat that will make staying hydrated in warmer months a breeze.  

available at uncommongoods.com $20
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with LED Lights

Skip the toxic candles this year and opt for a healthier, just-as-good-smelling alternative: an essential oil diffuser. Mom can add her favorite scents, like peppermint or lavender, and the device will mist the fragrance into the air for a calming effect. 7 colored LED lights can be used to set the mood, too.

available at amazon.com $24
Karuna Karma Kit + Face Mask Set

Gift mom a spa-like treat with the convenience of a singe-use sheet mask (because we know how busy moms can get). This sampler includes four individually packaged sheets to hydrate, renew, and detoxify the skin with ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin b, and hyaluronic acid

available at sephora.com $28
Quay Australia Cat Eye Sunglasses

A pair of fun shades (with 100% UV protection!) in the season’s trendiest color, millennial pink, are sure to be a hit for days your mom spends by the pool, on the beach, or gardening in the warmer months ahead.

available at nordstrom.com $50
Sterling Silver Runner Necklace

Amazon.com

Celebrate her love of running with this .925 sterling silver charm and box chain. 

available at amazon.com $46
Shimano SH-RP200 Spin Shoes

Spin-class devotees get a better workout and lessen their chance of injury by using clip-in cycling shoes, which allow the rider to pull up on the pedal in addition to pushing down.

available at zappos.com $100
Sweaty Betty Chandrasana 7/8 Reversible Leggings

The athleisure trend won't be dying out any time soon, so help mom indulge in some high-quality activewear. Sweaty Betty rivals Lululemon in comfort, durability, and style, and since the British brand is not quite as popular, your mom runs less of a risk of showing up to yoga wearing the same outfit as someone else. 

available at sweatybetty.com $115
Fitbit Alta HR

Our fitness director calls this updated tracker its predecessor’s spunkier but just as reliable younger sister. Fitness nuts can use it to measure steps, heart rate, sleep hygiene, and workout intensity. And with a longer battery life than the original Fitbit Alta, it can’t be beat

available at amazon.com $150
