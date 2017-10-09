The Most Stylish and Functional Gym Bags, According to an Editor Who Owns Way Too Many

These are the best gym bags that you can also use for work—they'll fit all your gym and office essentials, and still look incredibly fashionable.
I can't tell you the number of times I've had friends say, "You got another cute gym bag?" Yes, being an editor of Health certainly has its free gear perks. But gym bags are also my shopping vice. I am constantly on the hunt for the latest and greatest carry-everything bag that can fit sneakers, a change of clothes, my makeup, and any other miscellaneous items I'm hauling to and from workouts—and still look polished enough for work and life. Out of all the bags taking up room in my closets, these are the five that I rotate through all the time.
1
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
This bag manages to feel light on my shoulder even when I have it stuffed—plus, it comes with a longer shoulder strap to carry extra-heavy loads. On the inside, you'll find a sleeve for a tablet and plenty of pockets and compartments. The sides of the bag can also be snapped down for those days you don't have as much to carry. The neoprene material gives it a sporty, yet expensive look. My favorite detail? The hidden cell phone pocket on the outside of the bag so you can avoid rummaging around for it in a pinch.
2
Andi Large Convertible Bag
This tote transforms into multiple bags: You can move the straps around to wear it as a backpack, or to secure a yoga mat to it. It also features a strap to hook atop a roller suitcase when you're traveling. Even better, it's also compactible and can be folded up into a tiny pouch. The material is light and airy and can be thrown into the wash for easy cleaning.
3
JLEW Cruelty-Free Heavyweight Triangle Top Tote
I was fortunate enough to score a sample of this bag, but I would still shell out the cash for it. The bag looks elegant and designer on the outside, but is fully equipped for any fitness lover on the inside. It opens up large enough to fit multiple pairs of shoes, boxing gloves, a laptop, you name it. There are even sneaker compartments on either side so your sweaty kicks don't have to touch your other gear. I also appreciate the washable laundry bag it comes with to hold damp gym clothes until I get home.
4
Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag
This mini duffle works great as a gym-to-office tote or as an overnight bag. I particularly love how long the straps are; they leave plenty of room so you don't feel like your bag is uncomfortably shoved into your armpit. It comes in classic black, but I love my light gray version with the little pop of blue-green on the zipper.
5
Adidas Studio Hybrid Tote
This affordable option has a tall, slightly narrow shape, so it doesn't look or feel as bulky when I pack it up. It's durable and has a cool, sporty look.