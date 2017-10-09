The Most Stylish and Functional Gym Bags, According to an Editor Who Owns Way Too Many

I can't tell you the number of times I've had friends say, "You got another cute gym bag?" Yes, being an editor of Health certainly has its free gear perks. But gym bags are also my shopping vice. I am constantly on the hunt for the latest and greatest carry-everything bag that can fit sneakers, a change of clothes, my makeup, and any other miscellaneous items I'm hauling to and from workouts—and still look polished enough for work and life. Out of all the bags taking up room in my closets, these are the five that I rotate through all the time.