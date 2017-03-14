The Best Green Workout Gear for St. Patrick's Day (and Beyond)

When it comes to hot workout clothes, green is the new black. We're seeing shades of Shamrock, army, mint, jungle, moss, and more in spring activewear collections from Lululemon, Nike, Under Armour, and more. The bright, fresh color is perfect for spring—and with St. Paddy's Day later this week, what better time than now to go green? Here are 10 of our favorite pieces you can buy now.