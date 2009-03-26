Gear Guide: Moving Comfort Endurance C/D Sport Tank



By Su Reid-St. John

When you're a D-cup, you can usually wear a cute bra top (without an additional sports bra) only if you're willing to bounce your way through your workout. That's a sacrifice I'm rarely willing to make.

But Moving Comfort's Endurance C/D Support Tank is really cute. So cute, in fact, that I caved and gave it a try.

There's a lot to like about this top. I love the bright, two-tone colors, plus it's flattering. It has a mesh back that worked wonders to keep me cool, and the fabric in general wicks impressively. It has a nice length, too; I didn't feel like I had to keep tugging on the hem to keep my tummy covered. The "invisible" back zip pocket's a nice bonus, too—just the place to keep your cell phone or ID.

That's all well and good, but let's get to why we're really here: Does it support? Well, somewhat. It was surprisingly effective at holding the girls in place during standing runs on my Spin bike—and that's saying something. But when I wore it again to do a workout DVD involving lots of jumping and jogging, the jiggle returned. So for low- or medium-intensity, this top works just fine. For high-intensity activities? Not so much.

I have one additional quibble: Why so many seams? There are a lot of them here, and they were a little irritating at first (although they softened up after several washings). Just curious.

Overall, this is a worthy top, and I foresee many wearings in my future as the days lengthen, the temperature rises, and I can sneak in more walks, skate sessions, and bike rides outside. Anything higher-impact than that, though, and I'll be reaching for something a little sturdier.

Product: Moving Comfort Endurance C/D Support Tank

Category: Apparel

Pros: Cute, flattering, and wicking, with a mesh back to keep you super-cool while you sweat. Supportive enough for low- and medium-intensity workouts. Plus, it has a handy back pocket.

Cons: Not supportive enough for high-intensity activities (if you're a D cup, anyway), plus the seams are a little scratchy at first.

Cost: $48 at MovingComfort.com

Extra tip: Wash it a couple of times before wearing, to soften up the seams.