17 Galentine’s Day Gifts Your Besties Will Actually Want

Birchbox

Pamper your BFFs with these under-$100 gifts.

Kathleen Mulpeter
February 06, 2018

No matter your relationship status, Galentine's Day—which is unofficially celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day—is a great excuse to show your besties how much they mean to you. In the words of Leslie Knope: "What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year. It's about celebrating lady friends. It's wonderful and it should be a national holiday." (We agree.) Here, seventeen under-$100 gifts to give your top gals this year.

1
Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

Nordstrom

Give her the gift of good vibes, great smells, and—most importantly—cute décor! This diffuser is a super chic gift that you’ll get to enjoy too on girls’ nights in. Plus, the accompanying essential oils like Ylang Ylang ($12, nordstrom.com) smell as incredible as their packaging looks.

available at nordstrom.com $119
2
Merlot Infused Coffee

UncommonGoods.com

Merlot-infused coffee beans from Orange, Va. (they're caffeinated, but don't contain alcohol) will be your java- and wine-loving BFF's fave new sip.

available at uncommongoods.com $20
3
skyn ICELAND Plumping Lip Gels

skyn ICELAND

Not only do these lip gels moisturize and soften chapped winter lips, they also plump and ease the look of fine lines. Plus, they'll give her the most entertaining Snapchat story.

available at dermstore.com $35
4
Avocado Huggers

UncommonGoods.com

Give the gift of omega-3s: Her avocado halves will stay fresher in the fridge for longer, thanks to these brightly-colored "huggers."

available at uncommongoods.com $8
5
S'well Insulated Double Walled Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Amazon.com

So she never needs to shell out $2 for a Smartwater at SoulCyle again. (She'll love the stylish teakwood pattern and the fact that it's BPA-free, too.)

available at amazon.com $39
6
Joanna Vargas Sheet Mask

Nordstrom.com

They're not cheap, but there's a reason why so many celebs swear by Joanna Vargas skincare—her products (and facials) are incredible. Gift one to your beauty-loving bestie so she can treat herself to an at-home spa session.

available at nordstrom.com $75 for 5
7
Wet Brush

Amazon.com

If she's had her eye on a Mason Pearson, get her the next best thing: the famous Wet Brush detangles delicate wet strands—without causing breakage—and works its shine-inducing magic equally well on dry hair, too.

available at amazon.com $10
8
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Low Top

Nike.com

Replace that pair she's had since college with this on-trend metallic hue (and because Converse are always a good idea).

available at nike.com $60
9
ban.do Gym Bag

Saks Fifth Avenue

Motivate her to stick to her New Year's resolution with this cheeky gym bag.

available at saksfifthavenue.com $35
10
SHIFFA Jade Roller

Nordstrom.com

A total "treat yourself" item, jade rollers are all the rage these days. Tell your BFF to pop hers in the refrigerator before using for extra de-puffing magic.

available at nordstrom.com $63
11
Birchbox Millennial Time Capsule Box

Birchbox

This limited-edition box contains $123 worth of products for just $42 (an amazing value!) including millennial-approved products like GLAMGLOW Bubblsheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask, Verb Ghost Oil, Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer, and Milk Makeup Liquid Strobe. Most importantly, there's also a Bluetooth selfie stick and selfie light.

available at birchbox.com $42
12
Ivy Park Sweatshirt

Nordstrom.com

Gift your Beyonce-loving bestie this cozy Ivy Park sweatshirt with the brand's logo. Perfect for running to the gym or cozy self-care days spent indoors!

available at nordstrom.com $55
13
Kevyn Aucoin Molten Gems Lipstick

Kevyn Aucoin

Glitter lovers will be obsessed with these new shimmery, high-impact liquid lipsticks from Kevyn Aucoin.

available at neimanmarcus.com $30 each
14
TOMS Cabrillo Sneaker

TOMS

This new chambray sneaker from TOMS comes in seven chic monochromatic colorways like Blossom (pictured) and ensures maximum comfort, thanks to a molded insole and breathable mesh sockliner.

available at toms.com $75
15
CoverFX Shimmer Veil

Sephora.com

Another great gift for anyone who loves shimmer: the new CoverFX Shimmer Veil. A drop (or two) of this irredescent cream can be applied to eyes, lips, or cheeks for instant subtle shine.

available at sephora.com $28
16
Butter London From Rosy to Red Set

Butter London

For the girl whose nails are always perfect: This sweet set includes four must-have Butter London hues (including a soft pink and a deep red) for just $30, a $46 value.

available at butterlondon.com $30
17
Oribe Gold Lust Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment

Oribe

This luxurious hair mask protects dry, damaged strands from further moisture loss and immediately hydrates and reuces breakage. Also good: She'll experience softer, shinier hair in no time. 

available at neimanmarcus.com $68
