These Fleece Jackets Are the Perfect Outer Layer for In-Between Weather

Mother Nature throws us a few cold blasts every spring, but one spring staple always has us covered: the fleece. A new crop of stylish fleece jackets mean you can say so long to your matted, monotone standby and opt for a modern, figure-flattering silhouette and stylish color instead. As you start to upgrade your spring wardrobe, try one of these cozy and versatile options that riff off of the classic fleece design.