7 Ways to Transform Your Fitness Tracker Into Gorgeous Jewelry

These accessories make your fitness tracker pretty enough to pair with any outfit. 

Fitness trackers hold you accountable during workouts and help you keep track of your goals, but let's face it—a lot of them look a little awkward when worn with a dressier outfit. That's why many fit-conscious brands—Tory Burch, Swarovski, and more—are stepping up their style game, designing dainty accessories that disguise some of the most popular wearables, so you can fashionably record your metrics whether you’re in the spin studio or at a wedding. These seven accessories turn popular activity trackers into jewelry you will actually want to wear. 

1
Tory Burch for Fitbit Double Wrap Bracelet

Bloomingdales.com

Thanks to this elegant double wrap bracelet from Tory Burch, you can track your activity just about anywhere—even at a black tie event.

available at bloomingdales.com $131
2
Coach Apple Watch Tea Rose Applique Leather Strap

Coach.com

Feminine florals, meet wearable tech. This leather wristband stylizes the oh-so popular Apple Watch, which allows users to track workout metrics like distance, pace, active calories, and heart rate, and share their activity with friends.  

available at coach.com $150
3
Fitbit Flex 2 Pendant

Fitbit.com

Great news, Fitbit fans: You can keep your beloved device close to your heart (literally) with this sleek and sophisticated pendant. It houses the Flex 2, the brand's newest activity and sleep tracker that's set to come out in late September. 

available at macys.com $100
4
Misfit Ray Leather Activity Tracker

Saksfifthavenue.com

Not just an accessory but a tracker in its own right, this device from Misfit has a minimalist design and neutral color palette, so it's functional, unassuming and chic-as-can-be. 

available at saksfifthavenue.com $120
5
Swarovski Activity Crystal Slake Bracelet

Misfit.com

Record your steps, calories burned, and sleep cycles in style with this dazzling wristband that can be paired with multiple activity trackers, including the Swarovski Activity Crystal, Misfit Shine, and Speedo Shine.

available at amazon.com $58
6
Fitbit Flex 2 Accessory Bangle

QVC.com

Made from durable stainless steel, this simple accessory bangle from Fitbit, which comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, will match any of your go-to jewelry. 

available at bloomingdales.com $100
7
Mira Bracelet

Omronhealthcare.com

Go ahead and pop your Mira Opal, a water-resistant tracker that records steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled, into this understated rose gold bracelet.

available at omronhealthcare.com $99
