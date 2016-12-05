7 Ways to Transform Your Fitness Tracker Into Gorgeous Jewelry

These accessories make your fitness tracker pretty enough to pair with any outfit.
Fitness trackers hold you accountable during workouts and help you keep track of your goals, but let's face it—a lot of them look a little awkward when worn with a dressier outfit. That's why many fit-conscious brands—Tory Burch, Swarovski, and more—are stepping up their style game, designing dainty accessories that disguise some of the most popular wearables, so you can fashionably record your metrics whether you’re in the spin studio or at a wedding. These seven accessories turn popular activity trackers into jewelry you will actually want to wear.
1
Tory Burch for Fitbit Double Wrap Bracelet
Thanks to this elegant double wrap bracelet from Tory Burch, you can track your activity just about anywhere—even at a black tie event.
2
Coach Apple Watch Tea Rose Applique Leather Strap
Feminine florals, meet wearable tech. This leather wristband stylizes the oh-so popular Apple Watch, which allows users to track workout metrics like distance, pace, active calories, and heart rate, and share their activity with friends.
3
Fitbit Flex 2 Pendant
4
Misfit Ray Leather Activity Tracker
Not just an accessory but a tracker in its own right, this device from Misfit has a minimalist design and neutral color palette, so it's functional, unassuming and chic-as-can-be.
5
Swarovski Activity Crystal Slake Bracelet
Record your steps, calories burned, and sleep cycles in style with this dazzling wristband that can be paired with multiple activity trackers, including the Swarovski Activity Crystal, Misfit Shine, and Speedo Shine.
6
Fitbit Flex 2 Accessory Bangle
Made from durable stainless steel, this simple accessory bangle from Fitbit, which comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, will match any of your go-to jewelry.
7
Mira Bracelet
Go ahead and pop your Mira Opal, a water-resistant tracker that records steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled, into this understated rose gold bracelet.