We're Obsessed With Drew Barrymore's New Clutch—and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Listen up! Stop everything you’re doing and look at this photo our favorite childhood *cough cough, adult* heroine, Drew Barrymore, just posted to Instagram. Dressed in a gorgeous floral-printed silk kimono-esque ensemble, the actress and fashion designer clasps the tomato-hued clutch of our dreams reading, “You are strong.” It is more than obvious by her body language and confident glow that Barrymore is feeling all kinds of happy, sexy, and empowered, and we are here for it. And, simultaneously, we're adding said clutch to our cart on Amazon.

Barrymore first broke open the beauty world with her line, Flower Beauty, which is aimed at helping consumers embrace their individual beauty and feel good in their own skin. She understood that women don’t want to sacrifice effectiveness, quality, and luxury for affordability, and the female entrepreneur now has taken that formula to heart in launching her own lifestyle collection, Dear Drew, available on Amazon Fashion as of October 2017. The line features apparel, jewelry, scarves, handbags, and hair styling tools, not to mention these adorable, inspirational clutches, as pictured in her Instagram photo. The entire collection ranges in price from $20 to $248, and the clutches are a steal coming in under $100.

courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: $75; amazon.com

You can’t ignore the positive vibes and personality radiating from the “You Are Strong” clutch, and we are 100% convinced that it will be our official summer bag. Even better, there are more adorable Dear Drew clutches on Amazon that will have your friends asking, “Where’d you get it?” We love Date Night ($95; amazon.com), which comes in two fun patterns as well as classic caramel, and Fold Me and Hold Me ($75; amazon.com), a zippered foldover-style clutch available in multi stripe or perfect pink. Can we repeat that Barrymore's handbag game is seriously on point?