Gear Guide: Dragon DXS-i Ski Goggles

By Su Reid-St. John

On a cold, blustery Vermont day late last month, I slipped a pair of Dragon Alliance's new DXS-i ski goggles over my helmet and headed toward the lift for my first run. The goggles, with "super anti-fog technology" are supposedly impervious to fog. Well, we'd see about that.

Did I mention it was cold and blustery? As the lift climbed the mountain, I pulled my scarf up over my nose and mouth, forcing whatever warm, moist air managed to escape to head right up into the goggles. They stayed fog-free. Ditto during my first few runs.

Around the fourth or fifth lift ride, I decided to take my mind off my freezing extremities by putting all my energy into fogging up the goggles. I breathed as hard and moistly as I could, and was rewarded with a quick hint of the gray stuff—which then vanished as quickly as it had appeared. It didn't come back.

Now this is a good thing. I'm not a hardcore skier, but even the blue (intermediate) trails on which I spend most of my time require sharp, clear vision to avoid wiping out due to an icy spot or unexpected turn. The Dragons delivered.

Here's what else I like about them:

The amber/gold ionized lens made glare a nonissue, despite a day that morphed from cloudy to sunny back to cloudy again. Plus, it provides full UV protection (as important in the winter as in the summer).

They're really lightweight and comfy, thanks to an abundance of foam.

Made specifically for women's smaller heads (of which I have one), they fit really well, even when looped over my helmet.

They come with a soft cotton pouch to keep them scratch-free when I'm not using them, plus an extra lens in case I end up scratching them anyway.

Looks-wise, they're really cool. You can get them in a bunch of eye-catching patterns, including my fave, the purple and cream Victorian print.

I only have one issue with these babies: The foam-covered vents around the outside let in a bit of cool air when the wind started gusting—and one thing I don't need when out on the slopes is any help getting colder than I already am.

Overall, though, bravo to Dragon for creating a truly fog-free pair of goggles. Now, maybe someone can invent a pair of ski gloves that can keep my fingers from turning into mini icicles....

Product: Dragon DXS-i Ski Goggles

Category: Gear

Pros: The lens won't fog, gives UV protection, and keeps your sight clear and glare-free. The goggles themselves are light, comfortable, and extremely stylish.

Cons: The vents can leave your face a bit chilly.

Cost: $95 at www.DragonAlliance.com

Extra tip: To keep from scratching the lens, use the goggle pouch or a soft cotton cloth to blot (don't rub!) moisture away.