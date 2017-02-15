9 Cute Shoes You’d Never Guess Were Dr. Scholl’s

Is it just me, or is Dr. Scholl's kind of amazing lately?

Let me start out by saying this is not an ad or sponsored post, I just am a big fan of Dr. Scholl's right now. While recently browsing shoes for our comfort wedding shoes story (I have the best job), I kept coming across Dr. Scholl's—and every time, I was surprised by how much I loved them. No offense to Dr. Scholl's or anything, but I usually associate their products more with those gel insoles you can buy at the pharmacy for plantar fasciitis than high fashion. But their latest styles are super cute, and because they're Dr. Scholl's, you can also trust that they'll feel heavenly on your feet: every pair is constructed with comfort in mind, and boasts good-for-your-feet details like cushioned footbeds, adjustable straps, and soles with plenty of traction. Here, nine to get before they're gone.

1
Dr. Scholl's Original Collection Warner Wedge Sandal

This sporty wedge boasts a sleek two-toned design and dual-density Meringue footbed—in other words, it's gloriously comfortable.

    available at nordstrom.com $108
    2
    Dr. Scholl's Vienna Slip-on Sneaker

    I've had my eye on the Vince slip-on sneakers that are nearly identical to these (but $100 more expensive). The Dr. Scholl's version comes in black, grey, or brushed nickel leather (pictured).

    available at nordstrom.com $88
    3
    Dr. Scholl's Scout

    The slip-on style is also available in perforated suede with leather accents.

    available at zappos.com $108
    4
    Dr. Scholl's Original Collection Sandal

    Missed out on last year's Dr. Scholl's/J.Crew collaboration? You can still get your hands on the original version in five basic colors at Nordstrom's. (Or, if you're lucky, there are still a few sizes remaining on jcrew.com in the gingham and hologram glitter styles.)

    available at nordstrom.com $88
    5
    Dr. Scholl's Ashah Pointed Toe Flat

    This black leather pointed flat is just straight-up elegant.

    available at nordstrom.com $98
    6
    Dr. Scholl's Peyton Bootie

    A perforated peep-toe bootie is the perfect thing to wear in that awkward winter-to-spring transition. (As a bonus, these are on sale!)

    available at macys.com $80
    7
    Dr. Scholl's Original Collection Frill Slide Sandal

    Platform slide sandals are everywhere this season. We love that this version has smooth leather straps and a cushioned footbed.

    available at nordstrom.com $88
    8
    Dr. Scholl's Really Flats

    It doesn't get more timeless than a leopard-print ballet flat. Thanks to a memory foam insole, this one will be a staple in your wardrobe for years. 

    available at macys.com $75
    9
    Dr. Scholl's Vienna II d'Orsay Flat

    d'Orsay flats are notoriously uncomfortable (at least according to me, since I've had to toss multiple pairs for giving me horrible blisters). This version combines the on-trend style with a cushioned footbed and sneaker sole for maximum comfort and versatility.

    available at nordstrom.com $88
