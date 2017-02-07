18 Cozy Down Jackets to Keep You Warm This Winter

Jordan Siemens
Getty Images

Can you say "downright cool"? This season's down puffer jackets come short, long, and even poncho-style. Layer up your way with this guide to the best winter coats.

February 07, 2017

When the temperatures start to drop, it officially becomes down coat season. The latest jackets and coats from brands like Canada Goose, Norma Kamali, and L.L.Bean are sure to keep you seriously warm and comfortable until spring. Even better, this season's styles offer something for everyone: from down coats that are cinched at the waist to knee-length jackets that keep in the warmth to poncho-style puffers (yes, really!), use this guide to find the best one for you.

1
Alala City Puffer Jacket

Christine Blackburne

The drop tail on this Alala puffer helps to keeps your butt warm on windy winter days.

available at revolve.com $365
2
Norma Kamali Short Sleeping Bag Coat

Christine Blackburne

This is no ordinary puffer. The print plus cropped length raise your fashion cred.

available at zappos.com $399
3
Bogner Nica-DT Ski Jacket

Christine Blackburne

Yep, a serious ski jacket that makes a big style statement.

available at amazon.com $1,490
4
Moncler Grenoble

Christine Blackburne

This must be why French women don't get cold (or frumpy).

available at farfetch.com $1,750
5
Canada Goose HyBridge Perren Jacket

Christine Blackburne

Knit panels along the armpit, elbows and waist let you move easily while bundled up.

available at bloomingdales.com $575
6
Callens Bomber Down Jacket

Christine Blackburne

The thick, contrasting center panel slims you from neck to knee.

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $1,170
7
L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Long Coat

Christine Blackburne

Down channels hold in warmth and discreetly cinch your waistline.

available at llbean.com $259
8
Canada Goose Mystique Parka

Christine Blackburne

Furry hoods block the wind from your face and look retro-chic. Talk about a win-win.

available at bloomingdales.com $950
9
Norma Kamali Long Sleeping Bag Coat

Christine Blackburne

This cool camo coat is the ultimate barrier between you and the cold.

available at normakamali.com $600
10
Moncler Agnes Giubotto Poncho

Christine Blackburne

Night out? No need to sacrifice warmth with this space-age wonder.

available at moncler.com $1,145
11
The North Face ThermoBall Poncho

Christine Blackburne

The perfect no-fuss topper whether you're camping or just window-shopping.

available at amazon.com $119
12
Duvetica Kathleen Jacket

Christine Blackburne

The sleeves may flare, but ribbing by the neck, waist, and arms lock in heat.

available at zappos.com $698
13
Eddie Bauer MicroTherm Storm Down Jacket

Eddiebauer.com

Happy prints beat winter blahs.

available at eddiebauer.com $199
14
Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Jacket

Underarmour.com

A bright alternative to your LBJ (little black jacket).

available at underarmour.com $200
15
Uniqlo Women's Ultra Light Down Jacket

Uniqlo.com

Snow (and rain!) showers are no match for this water-repellent bargain.

available at uniqlo.com $70
16
L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Jacket

LLbean.com

This super-warm number has a high collar that keeps the wind from nipping at your neck.

available at llbean.com $199
17
Joe Fresh Puffer Blazer by Joe Fresh

Joefresh.com

A blazer style means you always look pulled-together.

available at joefresh.com $59
18
Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket

Amazon.com

Outdoorsy? You'll stay visible in whiteouts rocking bold yellow.

available at amazon.com $165
