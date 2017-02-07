18 Cozy Down Jackets to Keep You Warm This Winter

Can you say "downright cool"? This season's down puffer jackets come short, long, and even poncho-style. Layer up your way with this guide to the best winter coats.
When the temperatures start to drop, it officially becomes down coat season. The latest jackets and coats from brands like Canada Goose, Norma Kamali, and L.L.Bean are sure to keep you seriously warm and comfortable until spring. Even better, this season's styles offer something for everyone: from down coats that are cinched at the waist to knee-length jackets that keep in the warmth to poncho-style puffers (yes, really!), use this guide to find the best one for you.
1
Alala City Puffer Jacket
The drop tail on this Alala puffer helps to keeps your butt warm on windy winter days.
2
Norma Kamali Short Sleeping Bag Coat
This is no ordinary puffer. The print plus cropped length raise your fashion cred.
3
Bogner Nica-DT Ski Jacket
Yep, a serious ski jacket that makes a big style statement.
4
Moncler Grenoble
This must be why French women don't get cold (or frumpy).
5
Canada Goose HyBridge Perren Jacket
Knit panels along the armpit, elbows and waist let you move easily while bundled up.
6
Callens Bomber Down Jacket
The thick, contrasting center panel slims you from neck to knee.
7
L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Long Coat
Down channels hold in warmth and discreetly cinch your waistline.
8
Canada Goose Mystique Parka
Furry hoods block the wind from your face and look retro-chic. Talk about a win-win.
9
Norma Kamali Long Sleeping Bag Coat
This cool camo coat is the ultimate barrier between you and the cold.
10
Moncler Agnes Giubotto Poncho
Night out? No need to sacrifice warmth with this space-age wonder.
11
The North Face ThermoBall Poncho
The perfect no-fuss topper whether you're camping or just window-shopping.
12
Duvetica Kathleen Jacket
The sleeves may flare, but ribbing by the neck, waist, and arms lock in heat.
13
Eddie Bauer MicroTherm Storm Down Jacket
Happy prints beat winter blahs.
14
Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Jacket
A bright alternative to your LBJ (little black jacket).
15
Uniqlo Women's Ultra Light Down Jacket
Snow (and rain!) showers are no match for this water-repellent bargain.
16
L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Jacket
This super-warm number has a high collar that keeps the wind from nipping at your neck.
17
Joe Fresh Puffer Blazer by Joe Fresh
A blazer style means you always look pulled-together.
18
Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Outdoorsy? You'll stay visible in whiteouts rocking bold yellow.