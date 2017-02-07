18 Cozy Down Jackets to Keep You Warm This Winter

Can you say "downright cool"? This season's down puffer jackets come short, long, and even poncho-style. Layer up your way with this guide to the best winter coats.

When the temperatures start to drop, it officially becomes down coat season. The latest jackets and coats from brands like Canada Goose, Norma Kamali, and L.L.Bean are sure to keep you seriously warm and comfortable until spring. Even better, this season's styles offer something for everyone: from down coats that are cinched at the waist to knee-length jackets that keep in the warmth to poncho-style puffers (yes, really!), use this guide to find the best one for you.