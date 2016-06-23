The Best Gear For Staying Cool During Summer Workouts

Stylish summer workout essentials that double as your personal AC.
Soaring temperatures won't stop your game, thanks to gear that helps cool you off during warm-weather workouts. From an insulated water bottle that stays cold for up to 24 hours (yes, you read that right!) to arm bands that deliver UV protection, we've got you covered in hotter temps.
1
Happy feet
The women’s Adidas ClimaChill Boost X sneakers sport an allover perforated upper that makes you feel light as you log miles; a floating arch supports your every step.
2
Hat trick
Small circles inside the Columbia Coolhead Ballcap III react with your sweat to decrease the material’s temperature.
3
Dry duo
When activated by perspiration, the fabric in the New Balance Strappy Seamless Bra helps your girls stay comfy—even on the hottest day.
4
Armed response
Whether you’re running, biking, or kayaking, the Outdoor Research Active Ice Sun Sleeves wick sweat, cool overheated skin, and deliver UV protection.
5
Beat the heat
With mesh panels at the top of the breasts and along the rib cage, the Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Bra increases air flow to help lower your body’s thermostat
6
(Not) hot pants
Loyal to LBCs (little black capris)? You can wear them in the summer: The Vimmia Relevé Capri boasts a funky see-through design in front and perforations in the back to let the wind in.
7
Bare bones
Thanks to its semi-sheer, moisture-wicking fabric, the barely-there Brooks Ghost Racerback ventilates like a pro. And the hue screams “summer.”
8
Side effects
Webbed sides make the Under Armour Fly-By Printed Short breathe better. And the super-high cut? Well, that’s to show off your sculpted legs, of course.
9
Water break
The Bobble Insulate keeps H2O chilled for up to 24 hours, ensuring that each sip is as cold as the first. Plus, you can throw this BPA-free bottle into the dishwasher.