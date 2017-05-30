The Best Cooling Bras for Hot Summer Days

Make uncomfortable boob sweat a thing of the past with these breathable, cooling bras.
Like thigh rub, boob sweat is one of those frustrating warm-weather annoyances many women deal with. Not only are sweat stains a huge pain, but moisture sitting on your skin (especially in this super-sensitive area) can cause chafing to occur. But the good news is that not all bras are so stifling—some are actually designed to help keep you cool, thanks to genius features such as mesh panels, large open backs, and moisture-wicking fabric. Whether you're going through menopause, have a medical condition, naturally run hot, or are simply trying to get through the summer sweat-free, these cooling bras will keep you supported and comfortable throughout the day.
Want more cooling products? Check out our favorite cooling bed sheets and cooling pillows to keep night sweats at bay.
1
Vanity Fair Cooling Touch Full Coverage Bra
With its breathable WinCool fabric and mesh inserts that keep things airy, this bra will be your new everyday favorite. But as lightweight as the material is, it still delivers plenty of support with underwire and full-coverage cups.
2
Lane Bryant Cooling No-Wire Sport Bra
This medium-impact sports bra has it all: cool-touch fabric, multiple color options, and breathable cups. And it's available in sizes up to 44G.
3
Hanes Women’s X-Temp Wirefree Bra
If you're looking for comfort, this soft T-shirt bra is the answer. It's wire-free with moisture-wicking fabric. Even better: mesh panels help encourage air flow.
4
Lane Bryant The Cooling Bra
Another great find from Lane Bryant. The silky microfiber material, breathable mesh details, and open back keep things cool.
5
Nike Pro Classic Cooling
You'll stay fresh during even the most intense cardio workouts in this sports bra. The perforated Nike swoosh, open keyhole back, and mesh straps all encourage ventilation.
6
Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free Lift Contour Bra
This super-comfortable, wire-free bra has Chill FX cup lining, which helps cool you down while also providing definition.