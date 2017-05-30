The Best Cooling Bras for Hot Summer Days

Like thigh rub, boob sweat is one of those frustrating warm-weather annoyances many women deal with. Not only are sweat stains a huge pain, but moisture sitting on your skin (especially in this super-sensitive area) can cause chafing to occur. But the good news is that not all bras are so stifling—some are actually designed to help keep you cool, thanks to genius features such as mesh panels, large open backs, and moisture-wicking fabric. Whether you're going through menopause, have a medical condition, naturally run hot, or are simply trying to get through the summer sweat-free, these cooling bras will keep you supported and comfortable throughout the day.

Want more cooling products? Check out our favorite cooling bed sheets and cooling pillows to keep night sweats at bay.