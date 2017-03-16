8 Cool Hoodies That Prove Sweatshirts Can Be Chic

Whether you’re a jeans and t-shirt type or a dawn-‘til-dusk stiletto wearer, you can probably appreciate the beauty of perfect hoodie. It’s soft, it’s snuggly, it’s all kinds of cozy. And while a fleece typically isn’t office-appropriate, opportunities for sporting stylish sweatshirts abound. Slip into a cashmere zip-up post-shower or throw on a patterned pullover after Pilates class. It all works. Ready to feel warm and fuzzy inside and out? Here are 8 cool hoodies for women we’re all about right now.