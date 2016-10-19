The Best New Compression Leggings for Women

If you're not already wearing compression leggings, you should be—leg compression pants offer some serious body benefits. Here, stylish new pairs to rock during your winter workouts.
If you usually stick to regular leggings for your workouts, it's time to make compression tights the new star of your running kit. The body benefits of leg compression pants are for real: They can reduce muscle pain, damage, and inflammation, and help you go longer without getting fatigued, according to a meta-analysis of 32 studies in the journal of Sports Medicine. Ready to take the plunge? These cool new patterns will help even a newbie feel like a seasoned pro.
1
Nike Power Speed Tights
These tights are engineered to give you a compressive feel that provides support to key muscles throughout your legs. Plus, Nike's DriFIT fabric helps keep you dry and well-ventilated, so you can stay focused on your tough workouts.
2
Gap GFast Compression Leggings
After a cropped leg? These 3/4-length capris from Gap are perfect for all of your HIIT workouts at the gym. The compression fabric keeps everything smooth and will give you the support you need for box jumps, burpees, and sprints.
3
CW-X Endurance Generator Tights
The poly/spandex blend on these CW-X compression tights keeps the body cool and wicks away moisture.